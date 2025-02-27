Vericel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Full-Year Total Revenue Growth of 20% to $237.2 Million, with MACI Revenue Growth of 20% and Burn Care Revenue Growth of 22%

Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 58% to $53.4 Million

Record Fourth Quarter Gross Margin of 78%, Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40%, and Net Income of $19.8 Million

Mid-Term Profitability Targets Increased to Gross Margin in the High-70% Range and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the High-30% Range

Strong MACI Arthro Key Launch Indicators, with Approximately 250 MACI Arthro Surgeons Trained to Date

2025 Financial Guidance with Total Revenue Growth of 20% to 23% Reaffirmed

Conference Call Today at 8:30am Eastern Time

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today reported financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue of $75.4 million

MACI ® net revenue of $68.3 million, representing 21% growth versus the prior year and 53% growth versus the prior quarter

net revenue of $68.3 million, representing 21% growth versus the prior year and 53% growth versus the prior quarter Burn Care net revenue of $7.0 million, consisting of $6.0 million of Epicel ® revenue and $1.0 million of NexoBrid ® revenue

revenue and $1.0 million of NexoBrid revenue Gross margin of 78%, an increase of approximately 300 basis points versus the prior year

Net income growth of 52% to $19.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 34% to $29.9 million, representing adjusted EBITDA margin of 40%, an increase of approximately 530 basis points versus the prior year

Operating cash flow of $22.2 million

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $167 million in cash, restricted cash and investments, and no debt

Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue increased 20% to $237.2 million

MACI net revenue growth of 20% to $197.3 million

Burn Care net revenue growth of 22% to $39.9 million, consisting of $36.6 million of Epicel revenue and $3.3 million of NexoBrid revenue

Gross margin of 73%, an increase of approximately 390 basis points versus the prior year

Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $53.4 million, representing adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%, an increase of approximately 540 basis points versus the prior year

Operating cash flow of $58.2 million



Fourth Quarter Business Highlights and Updates

Highest number of MACI implants, implanting surgeons, surgeons taking biopsies and MACI biopsies in a quarter since launch

Approximately 250 MACI Arthro™ surgeons trained to date

NexoBrid hospital orders in the fourth quarter increased 42% versus the prior quarter

Completed construction of new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility and remain on track to initiate commercial manufacturing in the facility in 2026

Initiated assessment of opportunities to commercialize MACI outside the U.S.

On track to submit MACI Ankle™ IND in the first half of 2025 and expect to initiate clinical study in second half of 2025

“The Company executed extremely well in 2024, delivering high revenue growth across both franchises and very strong margin expansion and profitability,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “We are entering 2025 with a great deal of momentum and expect another year of high revenue growth and significant growth in profitability and cash generation driven by the strength in our core portfolio and increasing utilization of MACI Arthro.”

2025 Financial Guidance

Total net revenue growth expected to be 20% to 23%

Gross margin expected to be 73% to 74%

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be 25% to 26%



Mid-Term Profitability Targets

Gross margin is expected to increase to the high-70% range by 2029

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to increase to the high-30% range by 2029

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Total net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased 16% to $75.4 million, compared to $65.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total net product revenue for the quarter included $68.3 million of MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) net revenue, $6.0 million of Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) net revenue, and $1.0 million of NexoBrid (anacaulase-bcdb) net revenue, compared to $56.7 million of MACI net revenue, $7.8 million of Epicel net revenue and $0.5 million of NexoBrid net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $58.5 million, or 78% of net revenue, compared to $48.5 million, or 75% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $40.0 million, compared to $35.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in headcount and higher sales and marketing expenses to support the launch of MACI Arthro.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $19.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $29.9 million, or 40% of net revenue, compared to $22.3 million, or 34% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023. A table reconciling non-GAAP measures is included in this press release for reference.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $167 million in cash, restricted cash and investments, and no debt.

Full-Year 2024 Results

Total net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 20% to $237.2 million, compared to $197.5 million in 2023. Total net product revenue for the year included $197.3 million of MACI net revenue, $36.6 million of Epicel net revenue and $3.3 million of NexoBrid net revenue, compared to $164.8 million of MACI net revenue, $31.6 million of Epicel net revenue and $1.1 million of NexoBrid net revenue in 2023.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $172.1 million, or 73% of net revenue, compared to $135.6 million, or 69% of net revenue, in 2023.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $167.6 million, compared to $142.0 million in 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher headcount and an increase in employee expenses and stock compensation, lease expenses for the Company’s new facility, and variable sales and marketing expenses, including to support the launch of MACI Arthro.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $10.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $53.4 million, or 23% of net revenue, compared to $33.9 million, or 17% of net revenue, in 2023. A table reconciling non-GAAP measures is included in this press release for reference.

Conference Call Information

Today’s conference call will be available live at 8:30am Eastern Time and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations. A slide presentation with highlights from today’s conference call will be available on the webcast and in the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website. Please access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to download the required audio software, if necessary. To participate by telephone, please register here to receive dial-in details and your personal passcode. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vericel website until February 26, 2026.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid (anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults and pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com .

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2025 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

GAAP v. Non-GAAP Measures

Vericel’s reported earnings are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and represent earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Vericel has provided in this release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Vericel’s management believes that the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA described in this release, which includes adjustments for specific items that are generally not indicative of our core operations, provides additional information that is useful to investors in understanding Vericel’s underlying performance, business and performance trends, and helps facilitate period-to-period comparisons and comparisons of its financial measures with other companies in Vericel’s industry. However, the non-GAAP financial measures that Vericel uses may differ from measures that other companies may use. Non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Vericel cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainties associated with our expectations regarding future revenue, growth in revenue, market penetration for MACI, MACI Arthro, Epicel, and NexoBrid, growth in profit, gross margins and operating margins, the ability to continue to scale our manufacturing operations to meet the demand for our cell therapy products, including the timely qualification of a new manufacturing facility in Burlington, Massachusetts, the ability to sustain profitability, contributions to adjusted EBITDA, the expected target surgeon audience, potential fluctuations in sales and volumes and our results of operations over the course of the year, timing and conduct of clinical trial and product development activities, timing and likelihood of the FDA’s potential approval of the use of MACI to treat cartilage defects in the ankle, the estimate of the commercial growth potential of our products and product candidates, competitive developments, changes in third-party coverage and reimbursement, surgeon adoption of MACI Arthro, physician and burn center adoption of NexoBrid, labor strikes, changes in surgeon and hospital treatment prioritizations caused by the temporary shortage of essential medical supplies, supply chain disruptions or other events or factors that might affect our ability to manufacture MACI or Epicel or affect MediWound’s ability to manufacture and supply sufficient quantities of NexoBrid to meet customer demand, including but not limited to, damage or disruption caused by natural disasters and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East region involving Israel, negative impacts on the global economy and capital markets resulting from the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East conflicts, changes in trade policies and regulations, including the potential for increases or changes in duties, current and potentially new tariffs or quotas, lingering effects of adverse developments affecting financial institutions, companies in the financial services industry or the financial services industry generally, possible changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued inflationary pressures and the impact of the recent elections in the United States, global geopolitical tensions and potential future impacts on our business or the economy generally stemming from a public health emergency.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in Vericel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2025 and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date hereof and Vericel does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Eric Burns

ir@vcel.com

+1 (734) 418-4411

VERICEL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Product sales, net $ 75,376 $ 64,996 $ 237,224 $ 197,516 Total revenue 75,376 64,996 237,224 197,516 Cost of product sales 16,877 16,489 65,117 61,940 Gross profit 58,499 48,507 172,107 135,576 Research and development 4,923 4,901 24,797 21,042 Selling, general and administrative 35,097 30,875 142,791 120,998 Total operating expenses 40,020 35,776 167,588 142,040 Income (loss) from operations 18,479 12,731 4,519 (6,464 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,560 1,436 6,410 4,632 Interest expense (154 ) (156 ) (614 ) (600 ) Other income 70 82 195 64 Total other income 1,476 1,362 5,991 4,096 Income (loss) before income taxes 19,955 14,093 10,510 (2,368 ) Income tax expense 148 1,100 148 814 Net income (loss) $ 19,807 $ 12,993 $ 10,362 $ (3,182 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 49,469 47,745 48,848 47,590 Diluted 52,210 50,512 51,679 47,590





VERICEL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(in thousands - unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 19,807 $ 12,993 $ 10,362 $ (3,182 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,917 6,909 36,495 32,325 Depreciation and amortization 1,477 1,149 5,504 4,632 Net interest income (1,406 ) (1,280 ) (5,796 ) (4,032 ) Income tax expense 148 1,100 148 814 Pre-occupancy lease expense 1,924 1,424 6,725 3,323 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 29,867 $ 22,295 $ 53,438 $ 33,880





VERICEL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands - unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,520 $ 69,088 Restricted cash 10,529 17,778 Short-term investments 41,693 40,469 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $10 and $43, respectively) 61,375 58,356 Inventory 17,373 13,087 Other current assets 7,287 6,853 Total current assets 212,777 205,631 Property and equipment, net 103,161 41,635 Intangible assets, net 6,250 6,875 Right-of-use assets 70,098 73,462 Long-term investments 39,880 25,283 Other long-term assets 556 771 Total assets $ 432,722 $ 353,657 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,848 $ 22,347 Accrued expenses 17,065 17,215 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,257 6,187 Other current liabilities 116 — Total current liabilities 50,286 45,749 Operating lease liabilities 89,593 81,856 Other long-term liabilities 876 100 Total liabilities 140,755 127,705 Total shareholders’ equity 291,967 225,952 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 432,722 $ 353,657

