Latin American Remote Tech Talent Expands: BairesDev Sees 285% Surge in Remote Applicants in 2024

New hiring data from BairesDev shows how LATAM tech talent is changing the geography of jobs, as presented by a panel of experts during Davos 2025, where CEO Nacho De Marco introduced key trends on how AI, remote work, Silicon Pueblos, and nearshoring are reshaping the global workforce

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev ®, an award-winning nearshore software development company, highlights four trends shaping the tech industry in 2025—Latin America’s rise as a global tech player, the expansion of ‘Silicon Pueblos,’ the push for stronger infrastructure and tech education, and the region’s growing role in AI. These insights were recently shared by CEO Nacho De Marco on a panel of experts at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 .

These four trends are set to define the tech landscape in 2025:

Latin America is emerging as a major force in global tech: Remote work has created a borderless talent market, allowing companies to hire the best professionals, no matter where they live. Since 2020, remote hiring in Latin America has surged, lifting the whole region. Applicants from LATAM have increased by 285% in the last 5 years, even in places like Jamaica, where applicants rose from 62 in 2020 to 9,012 in 2024. This will keep growing. Engineers can work on cutting-edge projects for Fortune 500 companies without leaving their hometowns. ‘Silicon Pueblos’ Are Emerging as Tech Hubs in LATAM: Tech jobs are expanding beyond major cities to smaller towns thanks to remote work. According to Revelio Labs, software developer job postings in non-metropolitan areas grew by 121% in Mexico and 41% in Guatemala between Q4 2021 and Q4 2023. BairesDev’s own hiring data reflects this trend with approximately 40% of its hires from 2009 to 2024 coming from outside major cities. Smaller towns are transforming into thriving tech hubs, fueling local economies and decentralizing the industry. AI is Driving Demand—And Latin America Will Be a Key Player: AI is no longer a future trend—it’s driving business decisions now, and Latin America wants to become the next AI hub. AI-related skills became the fastest-growing area of BairesDev’s client demand in 2024. Investment in AI research, talent development, and innovation ecosystems across the region highlights its growing potential and attracts global interest. For businesses, tapping into these emerging AI talent pools will be a game-changer in 2025, unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation. Infrastructure and Tech Education Will Continue to Fuel LATAM’s Tech Talent Growth: While remote work has eliminated geographical barriers, investment in infrastructure and digital education remains crucial. Initiatives to expand broadband access, enhance digital literacy, and promote upskilling programs create new pathways for professionals in emerging tech hubs. Investment in these areas is crucial for the LATAM workforce to remain competitive globally.

“Talent is everywhere. The businesses that recognize this and build diverse, remote teams will lead the next wave of innovation,” said De Marco. “Remote work, AI, and global hiring aren’t just trends—they’re the new reality. Companies that embrace these changes will thrive in 2025 and beyond.”

BairesDev identified the potential of remote work long before it became a global trend. By seamlessly connecting LATAM’s untapped tech talent with clients across the U.S. and worldwide, the company has established itself as a leader in nearshore software development. Its ability to scale quickly and access top-tier professionals, regardless of location, has been instrumental in its success.

