Genesis Research Group announces inaugural membership of ISPOR Corporate Partnership Program

HOBOKEN, NJ -- February 27 -- Genesis Research Group, a pioneer of tech-enabled real-world evidence (RWE), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and market access services, today announces it has joined selected organizations as an inaugural member of ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research’s Corporate Partnership Program. This strategic alliance with ISPOR reinforces Genesis Research Group's commitment to advancing HEOR to inform healthcare decision-making and improve patient access to life-changing therapies.

As a member of ISPOR’s Corporate Partnership Program, Genesis Research Group will collaborate with ISPOR and the global HEOR community to support initiatives that advance and strengthen HEOR, in alignment with ISPOR’s Strategic Plan 2030. This includes cutting edge research, education and training, and enhancing health outcomes research through evidence-based practices throughout the wider healthcare industry.

“We are very excited to launch the new Corporate Partner Program, welcome Genesis Research Group, and invite them and other organizations to contribute to ISPOR’s vision of a world where healthcare is accessible, effective, efficient, and affordable for all,” commented Rob Abbott, CEO of ISPOR. “Organizations who become ISPOR Corporate Partners will take an active role in the Society’s mission to improve healthcare decisions and achieving this vision, while elevating their presence with key stakeholders.”

“The importance of leveraging HEOR to inform healthcare decision-making has never been greater. By supporting ISPOR and becoming an inaugural member of its Corporate Partnership Program, we are reaffirming our dedication to leveraging real-world evidence, market access, and HEOR transparently and ethically to ensure that healthcare decisions are guided by high-quality evidence,” said David W. Miller, CEO of Genesis Research Group. "We are delighted to join other industry leaders in taking an active role in shaping the future of HEOR.”

About Genesis Research Group



Genesis Research Group empowers life science companies to innovate differently by fundamentally transforming the way they engage with research partners. Through the integration of robust stakeholder insights (RPRTM), data-agnostic expertise, and a revolutionary engagement model, the organization delivers real-world evidence, HEOR, and market access solutions that enable our partners to anticipate and address the evolving global needs of payers, regulators, and stakeholders.

About ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

For information about ISPOR, visit Ispor.org. For more information about Genesis Research Group and its services, visit Genesisrg.com

