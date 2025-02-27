Mesh Gateway Global Market Report 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis Of Key Market Segments, Growth Factors, And Trends

The Business Research Company

Mesh Gateway Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The mesh gateway market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.00 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The mesh gateway market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.53 billion in 2024 to $1.76 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to an increasing demand for the Internet of Things IoT, a rising need for reliable and scalable communication networks, growing adoption of mesh gateway in industrial automation, increased use of smart home devices, and a rise in the manufacturing sector.

How Is The Mesh Gateway Market Expected To Grow In The Coming Years?

The future for the mesh gateway market looks bright, with projections estimating a growth to $3.00 billion by 2029, resulting in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%. This future growth can be attributed to factors such as the need for improved bandwidth, rising urbanization and infrastructure development, increased investments in telecommunications infrastructure, a growing number of cyber threats, and the burgeoning adoption of mesh networks in healthcare facilities. Advancements in mesh networking, innovation with wireless mesh networking WMN, bluetooth mesh, wifi mesh technology, and integration of wide-area network LPWAN technology are some of the major trends expected to shape the market in the forecast period.

What Key Factors Are Driving The Growth Of Mesh Gateway Market?

The increasing number of cyber threats is expected to bolster the growth of the mesh gateway market in the future. Cyber threats, which are malicious attempts to damage, disrupt, or gain unauthorized access to computer systems, networks, or data, are on the rise due to factors such as increased digital transformation, remote work patterns, cloud vulnerabilities, and a lack of cybersecurity awareness. Mesh gateways enhance cybersecurity by creating decentralized, resilient networks that distribute data traffic and reduce single points of failure. The increasing number of phishing attacks documented recently, as reported by the Anti-Phishing Working Group, attests to the crucial role of mesh gateways in combating cyber threats.

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Mesh Gateway Market?

Notable companies operating in the mesh gateway market include Siemens AG, Xiaomi Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, ZTE Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., and others. These industry leaders play a vital role in shaping the trends and developments in the mesh gateway market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Mesh Gateway Market?

Firms operating in the mesh gateway market are focusing on innovative product developments, such as wirepas gateways, to enhance connectivity and scalability for IoT applications. Reflecting this trend, in January 2023, BlueUp launched the TinyGateway WiFi Wirepas, aiming to make IoT connectivity more accessible by significantly reducing costs.

How Is The Mesh Gateway Market Segmented?

By Type:

1 Dual-Band Mesh Gateways, Single-Band Mesh Gateways, Tri-Band Mesh Gateways

By Component:

2 Hardware, Software, Services

By Location Type:

3 Indoor, Outdoor

By Application Type:

4 Remote Monitoring, Asset Management And Tracking, Predictive Maintenance, Smart Grid Management, Supply Chain Management, Traffic Management, Other Application Types

By End-User Industry:

5 Energy And Utilities, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Retail And Logistics, Transportation, Metals And Mining, Other End User Industries

Dual-Band Mesh Gateways are commonly used in Residential Applications, SMEs, Smart Home Connectivity, Gaming and Streaming. Single-Band Mesh Gateways find their usage in Entry-Level Home Networks, Rural and Remote Connectivity, IoT Device Integration, and Budget-Friendly Solutions. Tri-Band Mesh Gateways are utilized in Large Residential Spaces, High-Density Commercial Spaces, Enterprise-Level Networks, Smart Cities, and Public Wi-Fi Deployments.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Mesh Gateway Market?

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mesh gateway market in 2024, whereas the report covers the following regions as well: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

