PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 27, 2025 Poe on kidnapping of Chinese teen Remnants of illegal POGOs appear to be very much around even after the government ban. The kidnapping of the Chinese student, which the police linked to a POGO syndicate, raises a grave public safety issue. It can't be business as usual for these ex-POGO operators that we have banished from our country. Authorities must go after these syndicates without letup to show the true mettle of our laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.