PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release
February 27, 2025

Poe on kidnapping of Chinese teen

Remnants of illegal POGOs appear to be very much around even after the government ban.

The kidnapping of the Chinese student, which the police linked to a POGO syndicate, raises a grave public safety issue.

It can't be business as usual for these ex-POGO operators that we have banished from our country.

Authorities must go after these syndicates without letup to show the true mettle of our laws.

