PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 27, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON RISING POLL-RELATED VIOLENCE I call on the Commission on Elections and the Philippine National Police to take decisive and immediate action to curb the escalating election-related violence in the country. Failure to contain this surge in violence threatens not just the integrity of the electoral process but also the safety of voters and the credibility of election results. The designation of areas under the "red category" should come with concrete security measures to prevent threats to peace and order. Candidates and voters should be able to campaign freely and express their political preferences, respectively, without any threat of violence. Ang seguridad ng halalan ay hindi lang tungkol sa pagpigil sa karahasan kundi sa pangangalaga ng demokrasya at karapatan ng mamamayan na bumoto nang walang takot.

