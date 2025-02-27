Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,272 in the last 365 days.

TEGNA Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results and Provides First Quarter 2025 Guidance

Achieves fourth quarter key guidance metrics and full-year 2024 capital return commitment

Reaffirms 2024/2025 two-year Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 ended December 31, 2024.

“As TEGNA enters its next chapter, we are reinventing how we create and monetize content to capture the full opportunity in both linear TV and digital,” said Mike Steib, CEO. “With rapid advancements in technology and a shifting regulatory landscape, we see tremendous potential in broadcasting. Backed by industry-leading brands, top talent, and a strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to seize transformative moments in media and build a sustainable future for local news.”

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
All Year-Over-Year Comparisons Unless Otherwise Noted:

  • Total company revenue increased 20% to $871 million, primarily driven by strength in political advertising revenue, in line with our guidance range.
  • Political advertising revenue totaled $187 million for the fourth quarter.
  • Subscription revenue increased 5% to $357 million, primarily due to a temporary disruption with a distribution partner that began in the fourth quarter of 2023 and was successfully concluded in January 2024, distributor renewals and contractual rate increases, partially offset by subscriber declines.
  • We successfully completed distributor renewals for approximately 20% of our traditional subscribers within the fourth quarter.
  • AMS revenue decreased 11% to $314 million, driven primarily by political displacement and continued softness from national accounts.
  • GAAP operating expenses increased 2% to $595 million and non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $586 million due to an increase in programming expenses associated with sports rights deals, partially offset by core operational cost cutting initiatives.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP operating income1 totaled $275 million and $284 million, respectively.
  • GAAP net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. was $181 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.1 was $198 million.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share1 were $1.11 and $1.21, respectively.
  • Total company Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 76% to $312 million primarily due to strength in political advertising and continued cost benefits from core operational cost cutting initiatives.
  • Net cash flow from operations was $250 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow3 was $247 million. TEGNA returned $20 million to shareholders through dividends and $50 million through share repurchases during the fourth quarter.
  • Interest expense fell slightly to $43 million due to decreased undrawn fees on the company’s revolving credit facility.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $693 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Net leverage finished the fourth quarter at 2.7x4.

_______________
1 See Table 3 for details

FULL-YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
All Year-Over-Year Comparisons Unless Otherwise Noted:

  • Total company revenue increased 7% to $3,102 million, driven by strength in political advertising revenue.
  • Political advertising revenue totaled $373 million for the full year.
  • Subscription revenue decreased 5% to $1,456 million, primarily due to subscriber declines partially offset by contractual rate increases.
  • AMS revenue decreased 5% to $1,227 million driven by national advertising market softness and political displacement.
  • GAAP operating expenses increased 6% to $2,317 million due to the absence of the $136 million merger termination fee in 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $2,284 million, flat to last year, due to an increase of $17 million, or 2%, in employee compensation offset by core operational cost cutting initiatives.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP operating income1 totaled $785 million and $818 million, respectively.
  • GAAP net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. was $600 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.1 was $521 million.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share1 were $3.53 and $3.07, respectively.
  • Total company Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 25% to $931 million primarily due to strength in political advertising and continued cost benefits from core operational cost cutting initiatives.
  • Net Cash Flow from operating activities was $685 million for the year. Adjusted Free Cash Flow3 was $688 million for 2024.
  • TEGNA continued to return cash flow in our target range of 40-60% to shareholders. The Company returned $356 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2024. $275 million was returned under its share repurchase program and $81 million was returned through dividend payments.
  • Interest expense fell slightly to $169 million due to decreased undrawn fees on the Company’s revolving credit facility.

_______________
2 See Table 4 for details
3 See Table 5 for details
4 See Table 6 for details

KEY BUSINESS UPDATES:

  • TEGNA announced a new multi-year agreement with FuboTV Inc. giving subscribers access to live sports telecasts from KFAA in Dallas, KONG in Seattle, and KTVD in Denver.
  • TEGNA announced an exclusive distribution agreement with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings to air at least 25 Wings games for free over-the-air on KFAA-TV in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
  • TEGNA appointed Dhanusha Sivajee as Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer to lead the end-to-end journey of local community members across TEGNA’s award-winning portfolio of linear, connected TV and digital experiences that reaches over 100 million people every month.
  • TEGNA’s Chief Growth Officer, Tom Cox, is stepping into an expanded role leading the company’s long-standing station affiliation partnerships and multichannel distribution agreements.
  • TEGNA has named local news veteran Adrienne Roark Chief Content Officer to drive innovation across the company’s TV and digital content and serve the millions of community members who come to our platforms daily.
  • TEGNA station KXTV in Sacramento, CA received a 2025 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, which honors excellence in broadcast, online and documentary journalism, for its investigation into a Sacramento charter school’s questionable practices.

FULL-YEAR AND FIRST QUARTER 2025 OUTLOOK:

Full-Year 2025 Key Guidance Metrics  
   
2024/2025 Two-Year Adjusted FCF $900 million – 1.1 billion
   
Corporate Expenses $40 – 45 million
Depreciation $60 – 65 million
Amortization $33 – 37 million
Interest Expense $165 – 170 million
Capital Expenditures $50 – 60 million
Effective Tax Rate 22.5 – 23.5%
   


First Quarter 2025 Key Guidance Metrics  
   
Reflects expectations relative to first quarter 2024 results  
   
Total Company GAAP Revenue Down - 4% to -7%
Total Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Flat to up slightly
   

CONFERENCE CALL

TEGNA will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2025, to discuss the Company’s financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mike Steib, Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Heskett, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast through the company’s website, and is open to investors, the financial community, the media and other members of the public. To access the meeting by phone, please visit investors.TEGNA.com at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to access the links and register before the conference call begins. Once registered, phone participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to access the call.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this 8-K earnings release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “might,” “expect,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” “potential,” “forecast,” “outlook,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TEGNA’s future financial and operating results (including growth and earnings), capital allocation framework, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment and current views, projections, estimates, expectations, plans, assumptions and beliefs about future events (in each case subject to change) of TEGNA’s senior management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those views, projections, estimates, expectations, plans, assumptions and beliefs expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to:

  • Changes in the market price of TEGNA’s shares, general market conditions, constraints, volatility, or disruptions in the capital markets;
  • The possibility that TEGNA’s capital allocation plan, including dividends, share repurchases and/or strategic acquisitions, investments and partnerships may not enhance long-term stockholder value;
  • Legal proceedings, judgments or settlements;
  • TEGNA’s ability to re-price or renew subscribers;
  • Changes in, or failure or inability to comply with, government regulations including, without limitation, regulations of the FCC, and adverse outcomes from regulatory proceedings;
  • The effects of extreme weather and climate events on our operations as well as our counterparties, customers, employees, third-party vendors and suppliers;
  • Changes in technology, including changes in the distribution and viewing of television programming;
  • The reaction by advertisers, programming providers, strategic partners, FCC or other government regulators to businesses that we may seek to acquire;
  • The risk that we may become responsible for certain liabilities of the businesses that we may acquire;
  • Future financial performance, including our ability to obtain additional financing in the future on favorable terms;
  • The failure of our business to produce projected revenues or cash flows;
  • Continued consolidation in the industry, including MVPDs, vMVPDs, advertising agencies and other important third parties;
  • The loss of key personnel and/or talent or expenditure of a greater amount of resources attracting, retaining and motivating key personnel than in the past;
  • Strikes or other union job actions that affect our operations, including, without limitation, failure to renew our collective bargaining agreements on mutually favorable terms;
  • Uncertainties inherent in the development of new business lines and business strategies;
  • Changes in laws or regulations under which we operate;
  • Competitor responses to our products and services;
  • Changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA’s operations and business relating thereto; and
  • Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA’s operations or financial results, which are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this 8-K earnings release should be evaluated in light of these important factors.

The list of factors above is illustrative, but by no means exhaustive. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed in this 8-K earnings release and attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. We may change our intentions, beliefs or expectations at any time and without notice, based upon any change in our assumptions or otherwise. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news.With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on a monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.

   
For media inquiries, contact: For investor inquiries, contact:
Anne Bentley Julie Heskett
Vice President, Chief Communications Officer Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
703-873-6366 703-873-6747
abentley@TEGNA.com investorrelations@TEGNA.com
   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
   
Table No. 1  
   
  Quarter ended Dec. 31,
  2024   2023   Change
Revenues $ 870,529     $ 725,854     20%
               
Operating expenses:              
Cost of revenues   455,649       423,137     8%
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses   100,509       117,266     (14%)
Corporate - General and administrative expenses   11,180       13,775     (19%)
Depreciation   14,909       14,650     2%
Amortization of intangible assets   12,810       13,292     (4%)
Total   595,057       582,120     2%
Operating income   275,472       143,734     92%
               
Non-operating (expense) income:              
Interest expense   (42,834 )     (43,783 )   (2%)
Interest income   8,522       5,794     47%
Other non-operating items, net   (13,863 )     (3,377 )   ***
Total   (48,175 )     (41,366 )   16%
               
Income before income taxes   227,297       102,368     ***
Provision for income taxes   46,733       26,372     77%
Net income   180,564       75,996     ***
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   102       137     (26%)
Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. $ 180,666     $ 76,133     ***
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.12     $ 0.40     ***
Diluted $ 1.11     $ 0.40     ***
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic shares   161,327       187,705     (14%)
Diluted shares   162,709       188,234     (14%)
                   
*** Not meaningful                  
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
   
Table No. 1 (continued)  
   
  Year ended Dec. 31,
  2024   2023   Change
               
Revenues $ 3,101,971     $ 2,910,930     7%
               
Operating expenses:              
Cost of revenues   1,756,115       1,718,857     2%
Business units - Selling, general and administrative expenses   394,589       412,000     (4%)
Corporate - General and administrative expenses   51,851       65,933     (21%)
Depreciation   59,935       59,769     0%
Amortization of intangible assets   53,600       53,467     0%
Asset impairment and other   1,097       3,359     (67%)
Merger termination fee         (136,000 )   ***
Total   2,317,187       2,177,385     6%
Operating income   784,784       733,545     7%
               
Non-operating (expense) income:              
Interest expense   (169,238 )     (172,904 )   (2%)
Interest income   26,991       29,292     (8%)
Other non-operating items, net   130,450       16,613     ***
Total   (11,797 )     (126,999 )   (91%)
               
Income before income taxes   772,987       606,546     27%
Provision for income taxes   173,944       130,199     34%
Net income   599,043       476,347     26%
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   775       377     ***
Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. $ 599,818     $ 476,724     26%
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 3.55     $ 2.29     55%
Diluted $ 3.53     $ 2.28     55%
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic shares   168,434       207,594     (19%)
Diluted shares   169,165       207,947     (19%)
                   
*** Not meaningful                  
                   


REVENUE CATEGORIES
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars
     
Table No. 2    
     
Below is a detail of our primary sources of revenue:
     
  Quarter ended Dec. 31,
  2024   2023   Change
                 
Subscription $ 357,257     $ 339,266       5 %
Advertising & Marketing Services   314,006       351,919       (11 %)
Political   187,440       22,875     ***  
Other   11,826       11,794       0 %
Total revenues $ 870,529     $ 725,854       20 %
                       


  Year ended Dec. 31,
  2024   2023   Change
                 
Subscription $ 1,455,811     $ 1,527,563       (5 %)
Advertising & Marketing Services   1,226,638       1,289,903       (5 %)
Political   373,229       45,800     ***  
Other   46,293       47,664       (3 %)
Total revenues $ 3,101,971     $ 2,910,930       7 %
                       
*** Not meaningful
                       

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

The company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, nor should they be considered superior to the related GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Also, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Management and the company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) regularly use Employee compensation, Corporate–General and administrative expenses, Operating expenses, Operating income, Income before income taxes, Provision for income taxes, Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc., and Diluted earnings per share, each presented on a non-GAAP basis, for purposes of evaluating company performance. Management and the Board also use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted free cash flow to evaluate company performance and liquidity, respectively. The Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of our Board uses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and Adjusted free cash flow to evaluate and compensate senior management. The Board uses Adjusted free cash flow in its periodic assessments of, among other things, repurchases of the company’s common stock, the company’s dividends, strategic opportunities and long-term debt retirement. The company, therefore, believes that each of the non-GAAP measures presented provides useful information to investors and other stakeholders by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of management and our Board, facilitating comparisons of results across historical periods and focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of our business. The company also believes these non-GAAP measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in their evaluation of our business and other companies in the broadcast industry.

The company discusses in this release non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures that exclude from its reported GAAP results the impact of “special items” consisting of asset impairment and other, merger and acquisition (M&A)-related costs, earnout adjustments, Merger termination fee, retention costs, workforce restructuring, gain recognized on the partial sale of one of our equity investments, a pension settlement charge related to the acceleration of previously pension costs as a result of lump sum TEGNA Retirement Plan payments, and a gain related to the sale of the company’s investment in Broadcast Music Inc. (“BMI”). In addition, we have excluded an income tax special items associated with a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset related to an equity method investment, a tax benefit associated with previously disallowed transaction costs, and tax expense associated with the difference between the tax impact calculated on the BMI gain using the estimated annual effective tax rate at interim quarters and the final full-year tax impact calculated using the statutory tax rate. The company believes that such expenses and gains are not indicative of normal, ongoing operations. While these items should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings or liquidity performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses, charges and gains, in the future, the company believes that removing these items for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

The company also discusses Adjusted EBITDA (with and without stock-based compensation expense), a non-GAAP financial performance measure that it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to TEGNA before (1) net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, (2) income taxes, (3) interest expense, (4) interest income, (5) other non-operating items, net, (6) M&A-related costs, (7) employee retention costs, (8) workforce restructuring costs, (9) asset impairment and other, (10) the Merger termination fee, (11) earnout adjustments, (12) depreciation and (13) amortization of intangible assets. The company believes these adjustments facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by removing potential differences caused by variations unrelated to operating performance, such as capital structures (interest expense), income taxes, and the age and book appreciation of property and equipment (and related depreciation expense). The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is Net income attributable to TEGNA. Users should consider the limitations of using Adjusted EBITDA, including the fact that this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternate to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management’s discretionary expenditures, as this measure does not consider certain cash requirements, such as working capital needs, capital expenditures, contractual commitments, interest payments, tax payments and other debt service requirements.

This earnings release also discusses Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted free cash flow is Net cash flow from operating activities. Starting in the second quarter of 2024, the company updated its definition of Adjusted free cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow is now calculated as net cash flow from operating activities less payments for purchases of property and equipment plus or minus special items. The company removes special items affecting cash flow from operating activities because we do not consider these items to be indicative of its underlying cash flow generation for the reporting period. Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to be a measure of residual cash available for management’s discretionary use since it omits significant sources and uses of cash flow including mandatory debt repayments. The principal difference between the new definition and the former definition is the inclusion of cash flows driven by changes in certain working capital accounts (primarily accounts receivable, accounts payable and accrued expenses) which are now included. The company’s 2024/2025 Two-Year Adjusted free cash flow guidance of $900 million to $1.1 billion remains the same.

This earnings release also presents our net leverage ratio which includes Adjusted EBITDA (without stock-based compensation) as a component of the computation. Our net leverage ratio is a financial measure that is used by management to assess the borrowing capacity of the company and management believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. The company defines its Net Leverage Ratio as (a) net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) as of the balance sheet date divided by (b) Average Annual Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing two-year period.

The company is furnishing forward-looking guidance with respect to Adjusted free cash flow for the combined 2024-25 years, corporate expenses for fiscal year 2025 and non-GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025. Our future GAAP financial results will include the impact of special items such as retention costs including stock-based compensation and cash payments. The company believes that such expenses are not indicative of normal, ongoing operations. While these items should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses in the future, the company believes that removing these items for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP basis financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

The company is not able to reconcile these amounts to their comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable, dependent on future events outside of our control and cannot be predicted. An example of such information is share-based compensation, which is impacted by future share price movement in the company’s stock price and also dependent on future hiring and attrition. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The actual effect of the reconciling items that the company may exclude from these non-GAAP expense numbers, when determined, may be significant to the calculation of the comparable GAAP measures.

                   
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
                   
Table No. 3
                   
Reconciliations of certain line items impacted by special items to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP on the company’s Consolidated Statements of Income follow:
                   
          Special Items        
Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024   GAAP
measure 		  Earnout
adjustments		   Retention costs -
SBC		   Retention
costs - Cash		   Workforce
restructuring		   Other
non-
operating
item		   Special
tax
item 		  Non-
GAAP
measure
                                                 
Employee compensation   $ 186,845     $     $ (820 )   $ (370 )   $ (11,127 )   $     $     $ 174,528  
Corporate - General and administrative expenses     11,180             (213 )     (171 )     (891 )                 9,905  
Operating expenses     595,057       3,453       (820 )     (370 )     (11,127 )                 586,193  
Operating income     275,472       (3,453 )     820       370       11,127                   284,336  
Income before income taxes     227,297       (3,453 )     820       370       11,127       10,315             246,476  
Provision for income taxes     46,733       (887 )     151       70       2,721       2,649       (2,634 )     48,803  
Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.     180,666       (2,566 )     669       300       8,406       7,666       2,634       197,775  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 1.11     $ (0.02 )   $     $     $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.02     $ 1.21  
                                                                 


          Special Items      
Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023   GAAP
measure 		  Retention costs -
SBC		   Retention costs -
Cash		   Special
tax item 		  Non-GAAP
measure
                               
Employee compensation   $ 182,576     $ (2,212 )   $ (3,256 )   $     $ 177,108  
Corporate - General and administrative expenses     13,775       (632 )     (1,564 )           11,579  
Operating expenses     582,120       (2,212 )     (3,256 )           576,652  
Operating income     143,734       2,212       3,256             149,202  
Income before income taxes     102,368       2,212       3,256             107,836  
Provision for income taxes     26,372       263       438       (631 )     26,442  
Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.     76,133       1,949       2,818       631       81,531  
Earnings per share - diluted (a)   $ 0.40     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $     $ 0.43  
                                         

(a) Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars (except per share amounts)
                   
Table No. 3 (continued)
                   
          Special Items      
Year ended
Dec. 31, 2024 		  GAAP
measure 		  M&A-
related
costs		   Earnout
adjustments		   Retention
costs -
SBC		   Retention
costs -
Cash		   Workforce
restructuring		   Asset
impairment
and other		   Other non-
operating
item		   Special
tax item 		  Non-
GAAP
measure
                                                             
Employee compensation   $ 752,753     $     $     $ (9,955 )   $ (4,333 )   $ (18,931 )   $     $     $     $ 719,534  
Corporate - General and administrative expenses     51,851       (2,290 )           (3,307 )     (2,227 )     (2,725 )                       41,302  
Operating expenses     2,317,187       (2,290 )     3,453       (9,955 )     (4,333 )     (18,931 )     (1,097 )                 2,284,034  
Operating income     784,784       2,290       (3,453 )     9,955       4,333       18,931       1,097                   817,937  
Income before income taxes     772,987       2,290       (3,453 )     9,955       4,333       18,931       1,097       (142,552 )           663,588  
Provision for income taxes     173,944       593       (887 )     1,186       748       4,129       284       (33,972 )     (2,634 )     143,391  
Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.     599,818       1,697       (2,566 )     8,769       3,585       14,802       813       (108,580 )     2,634       520,972  
Earnings per share - diluted (a)   $ 3.53     $ 0.01     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.05     $ 0.02     $ 0.09     $     $ (0.64 )   $ 0.02     $ 3.07  
                                                                                 


          Special Items      
Year ended
Dec. 31, 2023 		  GAAP
measure 		  M&A-
related
costs		   Retention
costs -
SBC		   Retention
costs -
Cash		   Merger
termination
fee		   Asset
impairment
and other		   Other non-
operating
item		   Special
tax
item 		  Non-
GAAP
measure
                                                       
Employee compensation   $ 712,155     $ (1,479 )   $ (3,904 )   $ (4,448 )   $     $     $     $     $ 702,324  
Corporate - General and administrative expenses     65,933       (19,848 )     (1,072 )     (2,117 )                             42,896  
Operating expenses     2,177,385       (19,848 )     (3,904 )     (4,448 )     136,000       (3,359 )                 2,281,826  
Operating income     733,545       19,848       3,904       4,448       (136,000 )     3,359                   629,104  
Income before income taxes     606,546       19,848       3,904       4,448       (136,000 )     3,359       (25,809 )           476,296  
Provision for income taxes     130,199       4,552       500       590       (24,504 )     860       (6,604 )     7,328       112,921  
Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc.     476,724       15,296       3,404       3,858       (111,496 )     2,499       (19,205 )     (7,328 )     363,752  
Earnings per share - diluted (a)   $ 2.28     $ 0.07     $ 0.02     $ 0.02     $ (0.54 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.09 )   $ (0.04 )   $ 1.74  

(a) Per share amounts do not sum due to rounding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars
     
Table No. 4    
     
Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income presented in accordance with GAAP on the company’s Consolidated Statements of Income are presented below:
     
  Quarter ended Dec. 31,
  2024   2023
           
Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 180,666     $ 76,133  
Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (102 )     (137 )
Less: Interest income   (8,522 )     (5,794 )
Plus: Provision for income taxes   46,733       26,372  
Plus: Interest expense   42,834       43,783  
Plus: Other non-operating items, net   13,863       3,377  
Operating income (GAAP basis) $ 275,472     $ 143,734  
Less: Octillion Earnout adjustments   (3,453 )      
Plus: Retention costs - Employee awards stock-based compensation   820       2,212  
Plus: Retention costs - Cash   370       3,256  
Plus: Workforce restructuring   11,127        
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis) $ 284,336     $ 149,202  
Plus: Depreciation   14,909       14,650  
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets   12,810       13,292  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 312,055     $ 177,144  
Stock-based compensation:          
Employee awards   7,053       6,882  
Company stock 401(k) match contributions   4,451       4,479  
Adjusted EBITDA before stock-based compensation costs $ 323,559     $ 188,505  
               


  Year ended Dec. 31,
  2024   2023
           
Net income attributable to TEGNA Inc. (GAAP basis) $ 599,818     $ 476,724  
Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (775 )     (377 )
Less: Interest income   (26,991 )     (29,292 )
Less: Other non-operating items, net   (130,450 )     (16,613 )
Plus: Provision for income taxes   173,944       130,199  
Plus: Interest expense   169,238       172,904  
Operating income (GAAP basis) $ 784,784     $ 733,545  
Less: Merger termination fee         (136,000 )
Less: Octillion Earnout adjustments   (3,453 )      
Plus: M&A-related costs   2,290       19,848  
Plus: Retention costs - Employee awards stock-based compensation   9,955       3,904  
Plus: Retention costs - Cash   4,333       4,448  
Plus: Workforce restructuring   18,931        
Plus: Asset impairment and other   1,097       3,359  
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP basis) $ 817,937     $ 629,104  
Plus: Depreciation   59,935       59,769  
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets   53,600       53,467  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 931,472     $ 742,340  
Stock-based compensation:          
Employee awards   28,579       20,593  
Company stock 401(k) match contributions   18,702       18,629  
Adjusted EBITDA before stock-based compensation costs $ 978,753     $ 781,562  
               


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars
     
Table No. 5    
     
Reconciliations of Adjusted free cash flow to net cash flow from operating activities presented in accordance with GAAP on the company’s Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are presented below:
     
  Period ending December 31, 2024
  Quarter   Year-to-date
           
Net cash flow from operating activities (GAAP basis) $ 249,751     $ 684,967  
           
Less: Purchases of property and equipment   (16,143 )     (52,440 )
           
Special items:          
M&A related costs   86       2,284  
Workforce restructuring   866       6,012  
Retention costs - cash   2,404       6,423  
Asset impairment and other         1,097  
Taxes on BMI gain   9,880       39,520  
Total Adjustments   13,236       55,336  
           
Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP basis) $ 246,844     $ 687,863  
               


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TEGNA Inc.
Unaudited, in thousands of dollars
     
Table No. 6    
     
The following table reconciles long-term debt, net of current portion to net debt.
     
  Dec. 31, 2024
Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 3,090,000  
Plus: Current portion of long-term debt    
Less: Cash and cash equivalents   (693,214 )
Net debt (numerator) $ 2,396,786  


The following table shows the calculation of the average annual Adjusted EBITDA before stock-based compensation over the trailing two-year period (“T2Y”).
     
Adjusted EBITDA before stock-based compensation:    
Year ended December 31, 20241 $ 978,753  
Plus: Year ended December 31, 20231   781,562  
Combined T2Y $ 1,760,315  
Divided by   2  
T2Y Adjusted EBITDA (denominator) $ 880,158  
       


The following table shows the calculation of the net leverage ratio.
     
  Dec. 31, 2024  
Net debt (numerator) $ 2,396,786  
T2Y Adjusted EBITDA (denominator) $ 880,158  
Net leverage ratio   2.7 x
       

1 A non-GAAP measure detailed in Table 4.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TEGNA Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results and Provides First Quarter 2025 Guidance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more