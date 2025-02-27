FTI Consulting Expands Dispute Advisory Services Practice with Addition of Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Tsvetan Beloreshki as a Senior Managing Director in the Dispute Advisory Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Beloreshki, who is based in New York, is a financial economics and quantitative analysis expert with 25 years of experience in financial consulting. He has served as an expert witness on complex litigation matters involving financial economics, securities markets, structured finance, financial engineering, securities valuation, damages, market microstructure, suitability, hedge fund due diligence and more. Prior to his consulting roles, he served as a trader on Wall Street.

Mr. Beloreshki specializes in credit and fixed income; foreign exchange; commodities, derivatives and structured finance instruments; complex financial and tax structures; hedge funds; financial crises and market liquidity; securities valuation; and damages. His experience includes leading internal investigations and regulatory projects for several major financial institutions. Mr. Beloreshki returns to FTI Consulting from an economic consulting firm, where he was a Managing Director in the Securities and Finance practice.

“Our clients are experiencing unprecedented levels of uncertainty, whether it’s an uptick in default rates, volatility across asset classes or other external challenges, and must be prepared for a wide variety of disputes,” said Vince Thomas, Leader of the Dispute Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting. “Tsvetan’s strong background in financial economics paired with his experience as a trader in the financial marketplace allows him to deliver objective, data-driven analysis that will support our clients on their most complex matters.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Beloreshki said, “The financial marketplace is growing increasingly complex, leading to more substantial challenges in securities litigation, internal investigations and regulatory scrutiny. FTI Consulting offers a truly unique combination of breadth and depth of expertise, and I look forward to rejoining my colleagues as we collaborate to deliver expert-driven solutions to our clients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

