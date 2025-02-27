Key Market Driver In Self-Leveling Concrete Industry 2025: Construction Industry Propel Growth Of The Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Self-Leveling Concrete Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is The Self-Leveling Concrete Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The self-leveling concrete market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years and continues on a positive trajectory. Market size is set to expand from $5.85 billion in 2024 to $6.24 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7% in the process. A surge in construction activities, thriving demand for both residential and commercial infrastructures, an increase in labor costs, and trends towards renovation and remodeling have all contributed to this historical period of growth.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20950&type=smp

What Drives The Self-Leveling Concrete Market Growth?

A significant driver of this market's growth is the burgeoning construction industry which is expected to propel the market forward. The industry, which includes the planning, designing, and building of infrastructure and buildings for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, has been expanding for several reasons, including urbanization and infrastructure development. The self-leveling concrete significantly enhances the construction industry by providing a uniform, smooth surface in a quick turnaround time, therefore reducing labor costs and project timelines. For instance, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the construction industry saw a 59.4% annual increase in company insolvencies in 2022, despite new orders rising by 11.4% to $ 105.85 billion £80.8 billion in November 2023.

Who Are The Key Players In The Self-Leveling Concrete Market?

Companies operating in the self leveling concrete market include 3M Company, Holcim Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sika AG, Screwfix Direct Limited, Arcosa Inc., The Quikrete Companies Inc., Fosroc Limited, Ardex GmbH, Laticrete International Inc., Dayton Superior Corporation, Euclid Chemical Company, CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation, Flowcrete Group Limited, TCC Materials LLC, Sakrete, MYK Schomburg GmbH, ACG Materials LLC, Durabond Products Limited, Collomix, Wagner Meters, Mapei S.p.A., Duraamen Engineered Products Inc., Edison Coatings Inc., Koster Bauchemie AG.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/self-leveling-concrete-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Self-Leveling Concrete Market?

Notably, the self-leveling concrete market is projected to see strong growth in the next few years, estimated to grow to $8.02 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 6.5%. This forecast period's growth can be attributed to the surging preference for renovation projects, rapid urbanization, a rise in intelligent building solutions, growing focus on aesthetic and high-performance flooring solutions, and an increase in multi-family housing. Looking ahead, key trends for the forecast period are innovation in high-tech buildings, novel material composition, automation in construction methods, sustainable materials innovation, and technological advancements.

How Is The Self-Leveling Concrete Market Segmented?

1 System Type: Underlayment System, Overlay System

2 Surface: Concrete, Ceramic Tiles, Vinyl Composition Tiles, Wood

3 Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

4 End-User Industry: Construction, Flooring, Repair And Renovation, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1 Underlayment System: Residential Flooring, Commercial Applications, Industrial Applications

2 Overlay System: Decorative Applications, Repair And Maintenance, High-Performance Floors

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Self-Leveling Concrete Market?

North America was the largest region in the self-leveling concrete market in 2024, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions highlighted in the self-leveling concrete market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Concrete Restoration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-restoration-global-market-report

Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-admixtures-global-market-report

Concrete Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-materials-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company delivers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and firsthand insights from industry leaders; we provide the information you need to stay ahead of the pack.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.