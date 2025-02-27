Automotive Logistics Market Accelerates Toward Growth, Driving Efficiency in Global Supply Chains

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Logistics Market," The automotive logistics market size was valued at $241.70 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $433.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31507 Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive logistics market. The growth of the market in Asia-Pacific is majorly attributed to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies in the region. High government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, strong economy of Japan, development of infrastructure, and rise in trade facilitation through agreements, such as South Asian Preferential Trade Agreement (SAPTA) are factors that are expected to foster the growth of the automotive logistics industry during the forecast period.Growth of the global automotive logistics market is propelling, owing to growth in international trade, expansion of the e-commerce industry globally, and rise in the free trade agreements between nations. However, stringent emission regulations restrain the growth of the market . Furthermore, technological advancements are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Covid-19 scenario:The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the expansion of the global automotive logistics market due to disruption in the supply chain of logistics and transport activities.The business to business (B2B) logistics industry suffered huge lossess and business to consumer (B2C) evolved during the pandemic due to thriving online retailing and e-commerce activities.The pandemic negatively impacted global trade and slowed economic activities, thereby impacting the growth of the global automotive logistics industry.Developing countries such as India and China temporarily suspended manufacturing and logistics activities. This hampered the growth of the global industry. The land segment to grab the lion's shareOn the basis of mode of transport, the land segment contributed to the largest market share of nearly two-thirds in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by a surge in investments in road transport activities as they need lesser requirements as compared to air and railway transportation. Also, the increase in the export and import of goods through land has accelerated the growth of the segment. The sea segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the transportation of major goods via sea route.The domestic segment to continue its supremacyBased on distribution area, the domestic segment held the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market share by 2031. The growth is attributed to an increase in domestic services involving sending of documents from one place to another and goods delivery in a country like parcel delivery, document courier, and cargo transport. The international segment, on the other hand, is estimated to showcase the fastest growth with 7.3% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is driven by factors such as large-scale distribution of goods and logistics from one country to another via flight and sea route. 