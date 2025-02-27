Macerich Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) has released its Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information by posting it to the Investor Relations section of its website at investing.macerich.com.

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, Thursday, February 27, 2025, to discuss quarterly results. Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the dial-in registration link below to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the webcast registration link below or in the Investors Section of the company’s website at investing.macerich.com.

Dial-In Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId38ce799cf58468cbeb137227c905ca2

Webcast Registration: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cmwgff9h

Rebroadcast: Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the Investors Section of the Company’s website at investing.macerich.com.

