3Commas launches automated solution for asset managers to simplify trading and account oversight

3Commas for Asset Managers improves operational efficiency for professional digital assets traders by automating time-consuming tasks and enabling bulk action deployment, keeping the focus on clients’ ROI rather than operational procedures

ROAD TOWN TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Commas , the trading automation software for professional traders and asset managers, launches the first iteration of its 3Commas for Asset Manager Solution . The software is tailored for institutional traders, asset and portfolio managers, and any individual or organization actively handling crypto investments for clients. By unifying trade operations and account management into one space, the 3Commas for Asset Manager allows users to automate trading and efficiently manage multiple accounts, strategies, and bots simultaneously.

Traditional investment management systems are often outdated and require substantial intervention. As client bases grow, so does the complexity of managing unique strategies and trades for each account. Managers are forced to dedicate a considerable amount of their time and effort to routine tasks like trade execution, portfolio adjustments, and reporting – limiting their ability to focus on the strategic decision-making process. The reliance on legacy systems and manual processes creates operational bottlenecks, slowing workflows while simultaneously increasing the likelihood of human error.

3Commas for Asset Managers allows investment managers to issue trade execution commands to client accounts across major crypto exchanges, using encrypted connections to ensure the security of sensitive information. With 3Commas’ software, traders can apply custom individual strategies to a client’s portfolio or use bulk automation to deploy the same approach across multiple accounts. Its powerful trading bots allow asset managers to automate complex trading strategies, leveraging built-in technical indicators and seamlessly integrating external trading signals for enhanced flexibility and precision. Through the dashboard, asset managers can view used and free funds across all client portfolios, receiving a clear overview of available capital before launching new trading bots.

The software grants users complete control and flexibility to manage client portfolios, as they can easily adjust, pause, or restart bots and trades, streamlining operations while maximizing responsiveness. 3Commas offers detailed analytics and comprehensive reporting, allowing administrators to keep clients regularly informed about their trade history and performance metrics. Compared to competitors, 3Commas for Asset Managers offers a higher level of control over bot and trade settings. This empowers traders to implement additional strategies with greater precision and minimizes the need for manual adjustments.

The client onboarding process prioritizes user security by guiding clients through a secure portal to connect their exchange accounts in a protected environment without sharing API keys with the asset manager. 3Commas is actively rolling out new features based on client feedback and evolving needs, with updates set to be released on an ongoing basis.

“We are excited to unveil 3Commas for Asset Managers, recognizing the importance of providing tools that allow strategies to be executed seamlessly across accounts,” says Yuriy Sorokin, CEO and Co-Founder of 3Commas. “As pioneers in trading automation in the digital assets space, our vision is to provide users with the precision needed to unlock unprecedented performance and deliver superior outcomes for their clients. With growing institutional interest and a significant shift in the ecosystem, 3Commas for Asset Managers represents a crucial advancement, designed to meet the growing needs of asset managers and equip them with the tools to stay ahead in this ever-changing market.”

About 3Commas:

3Commas is a leading developer of crypto trading software, offering AI-powered trading bots that require no coding knowledge from users. With tools ranging from Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to GRID strategies and the Signal Bot with TradingView integration, 3Commas makes professional-level trading accessible to everyone.

The software provides an all-in-one solution for managing crypto assets across major exchanges, ensuring reliable trade execution, portfolio analytics, and more. Supporting spot, margin, and options markets, 3Commas delivers a comprehensive trading experience.

With a strong commitment to giving customers a competitive edge in the crypto markets, 3Commas strives to offer unmatched value in every trade.

Contact:

Ari Karp

support@3commas.io

