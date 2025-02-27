Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,278 in the last 365 days.

Amplify ETFs Declares February Income Distributions for its Income ETFs

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces February income distributions for its income ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF SOFR $0.34323 2/27/25 2/27/25 2/28/25
Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF TLTP $0.24310 2/27/25 2/27/25 2/28/25
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF HCOW $0.20675 2/27/25 2/27/25 2/28/25
Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF QDVO $0.19837 2/27/25 2/27/25 2/28/25
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.16700 2/27/25 2/27/25 2/28/25
Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.16105 2/27/25 2/27/25 2/28/25
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.13337 2/27/25 2/27/25 2/28/25
Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 2/27/25 2/27/25 2/28/25
           

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $10.6 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 1/31/2025). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. Learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Sales Contact: Media Contacts:
Amplify ETFs Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837 Kerry Davis
info@amplifyetfs.com 610-228-2098
  amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com
   

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Amplify ETFs Declares February Income Distributions for its Income ETFs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more