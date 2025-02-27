Submit Release
Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“Vertex’s 2024 financial results demonstrated the power of our business and financial model, which is built to deliver consistent and durable mid-to-high teens revenue growth with strong earnings leverage and cash flow,” stated David DeStefano, Vertex’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board. “We believe the secular tailwinds that enable our performance will accelerate in the coming years as indirect taxes continue to grow in complexity, and enterprise technology continues to evolve and move to the cloud.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $178.5 million, up 15.2% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $152.6 million, up 16.8% year-over-year.
  • Cloud revenues of $76.9 million, up 27.0% year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $603.1 million, up 17.7% year-over-year. This included $5.9 million added to ARR due to the inclusion of Systax’s ARR, as a result of the acquisition of the remaining ownership interests of Systax during the second quarter of 2024, and $7.9 million added to ARR due to the ecosio acquisition during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of both Systax and ecosio, ARR growth was 15.0%.
  • Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $122,706 at December 31, 2024, compared to $118,910 at December 31, 2023, and $118,800 at September 30, 2024.
  • Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 109%, compared to 113% at December 31, 2023, and 111% at September 30, 2024.
  • Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 95%, consistent with both December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2024.
  • Loss from operations of $(13.1) million, compared to loss of $(2.5) million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $32.5 million, compared to $28.2 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net loss of $(67.8) million, compared to net income of $15.3 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $(0.43), compared to net income per basic Class A and Class B shares of $0.10, and net income per diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.09, for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $25.5 million and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.15.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $38.1 million, compared to $32.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.3%, compared to 20.7% for the same period in the prior year.

Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $666.8 million, up 16.5% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $567.1 million, up 17.9% year-over-year.
  • Cloud revenues of $276.0 million, up 28.6% year-over-year.
  • Loss from operations of $(2.2) million compared to loss of $(17.5) million for the same period prior year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $131.0 million, compared to $85.6 million for the prior year.
  • Net loss of $(52.7) million, compared to a net loss of $(13.1) million for the prior year.
  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $(0.34) compared to net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B of $(0.09) for the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $101.0 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $151.9 million, compared to $100.8 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.8%, compared to 17.6% for the prior year.
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $164.8 million, compared to $74.3 million for the prior year. Free cash flow of $77.7 million, compared to $6.1 million for the prior year.

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $175 million to $178 million; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $36 million.

For the full-year 2025, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $760 million to $768 million;
  • Cloud revenue growth of 28%; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $161 million to $165 million.

John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer added, Our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 includes additional research and development investments to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in front of us. These include an additional $4 million investment in ecosio to accelerate coverage across countries that have either launched or are launching e-invoicing initiatives in the coming years. In addition, we are investing approximately $10 to $12 million across research and development for the commercialization of our AI-based Smart Categorization product, other AI-related internal tools and new product initiatives, and other emerging technologies. We believe these strategic investments will result in continued momentum for the business over the long-term.”

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, February 27, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Those wishing to participate may do so by dialing 1-412-317-6026 approximately ten minutes prior to start time. A listen-only webcast of the call will also be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com.

A conference call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing passcode 10195788 or via the Company’s Investor Relations website. The replay will expire on March 13, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain and grow revenue from existing customers and new customers, and expand their usage of our solutions; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to adapt to technological change and successfully introduce new solutions or provide updates to existing solutions; risks related to failures in information technology or infrastructure; challenges in using and managing use of Artificial Intelligence in our business; incorrect or improper implementation, integration or use of our solutions; failure to attract and retain qualified technical and tax-content personnel; competitive pressures from other tax software and service providers and challenges of convincing businesses using native enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) functions to switch to our software; our ability to accurately forecast our revenue and other future results of operations based on recent success; our ability to offer specific software deployment methods based on changes to customers’ and partners’ software systems; our ability to continue making significant investments in software development and equipment; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to successfully diversify our solutions by developing or introducing new solutions or acquiring and integrating additional businesses, products, services, or content; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; risks related to the fluctuations in our results of operations; risks related to our expanding international operations; our exposure to liability from errors, delays, fraud or system failures, which may not be covered by insurance; our ability to adapt to organizational changes and effectively implement strategic initiatives; risks related to our determinations of customers’ transaction tax and tax payments; risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations or their interpretation or enforcement; our ability to manage cybersecurity and data privacy risks; our involvement in material legal proceedings and audits; risks related to undetected errors, bugs or defects in our software; risks related to utilization of open-source software, business processes and information systems; risks related to failures in information technology, infrastructure, and third-party service providers; our ability to effectively protect, maintain, and enhance our brand; changes in application, scope, interpretation or enforcement of laws and regulations; global economic weakness and uncertainties, and disruption in the capital and credit markets; business disruptions related to natural disasters, epidemic outbreaks, including a global endemic or pandemic, terrorist acts, political events, or other events outside of our control; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery, and similar laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in interest rates, security ratings and market perceptions of the industry in which we operate, or our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, or ability to remediate any material weakness in our internal controls; risks related to our Class A common stock and controlled company status; risks related to our indebtedness and adherence to the covenants under our debt instruments; our expectations regarding the effects of the Capped Call Transactions and regarding actions of the Option Counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex’s direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the company’s one-to-many channel strategy.

Customers Q4 2023   Q1 2024   Q2 2024   Q3 2024   Q4 2024  
Direct 4,310   4,309   4,438   4,855   4,915  
Indirect 404   433   460   448   464  
Total 4,714   4,742   4,898   5,303   5,379  


Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense and transaction costs related to acquired technology included in research and development expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP loss or income from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP loss or income from operations for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities recorded as interest expense, and transaction costs, included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes. Non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares. Additionally, the dilutive effect of shares issuable upon conversion of the senior convertible notes is included in the calculation of Non-GAAP diluted EPS by application of the if-converted method.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense (including adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities), income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
             
    As of December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 296,051     $ 68,175  
Funds held for customers     30,015       20,976  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $16,838 and $16,272, respectively     164,432       141,752  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     36,678       26,173  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $9,147 and $9,550, respectively)     9,157       9,545  
Total current assets     536,333       266,621  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation     177,559       100,734  
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization     36,350       38,771  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     363,021       260,238  
Deferred commissions     27,480       21,237  
Deferred income tax asset     19       41,708  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     11,956       14,605  
Other assets     14,073       16,013  
Total assets   $ 1,166,791     $ 759,927  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of long-term debt   $     $ 2,500  
Accounts payable     36,215       23,596  
Accrued expenses     35,169       44,735  
Customer funds obligations     27,406       17,731  
Accrued salaries and benefits     14,581       12,277  
Accrued variable compensation     45,507       34,105  
Deferred revenue, current     339,326       290,143  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     3,995       3,717  
Current portion of finance lease liabilities     77       74  
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current     35,100       11,901  
Total current liabilities     537,376       440,779  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     4,840       2,577  
Debt, net of current portion     335,220       44,059  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     12,585       16,567  
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion     10       51  
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion     87,400       2,600  
Deferred income tax liabilities     9,918        
Deferred other liabilities     90       313  
Total liabilities     987,439       506,946  
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding            
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 70,670 and 60,989 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     71       61  
Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 86,481 and 92,661 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     86       93  
Additional paid in capital     278,389       275,155  
Accumulated deficit     (53,315 )     (586 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (45,879 )     (21,742 )
Total stockholders' equity     179,352       252,981  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,166,791     $ 759,927  
             


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
                         
                         
    Three months ended   Year ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues:                        
Software subscriptions   $ 152,597     $ 130,695     $ 567,124     $ 480,830  
Services     25,859       24,219       99,652       91,557  
Total revenues     178,456       154,914       666,776       572,387  
Cost of revenues:                        
Software subscriptions     44,550       45,946       175,580       162,920  
Services     16,785       15,365       65,071       60,888  
Total cost of revenues     61,335       61,311       240,651       223,808  
Gross profit     117,121       93,603       426,125       348,579  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     19,586       12,898       66,666       58,212  
Selling and marketing     47,431       37,041       170,574       140,237  
General and administrative     39,920       36,865       152,835       145,936  
Depreciation and amortization     5,521       3,801       20,953       15,202  
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs     17,500             17,500        
Other operating expense (income), net     267       5,489       (175 )     6,502  
Total operating expenses     130,225       96,094       428,353       366,089  
Loss from operations     (13,104 )     (2,491 )     (2,228 )     (17,510 )
Interest expense (income), net     (1,666 )     4,022       (4,137 )     4,164  
Income (loss) before income taxes     (11,438 )     (6,513 )     1,909       (21,674 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     56,360       (21,847 )     54,638       (8,581 )
Net income (loss)     (67,798 )     15,334       (52,729 )     (13,093 )
Other comprehensive (income) loss:                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax     25,759       (7,558 )     24,150       (5,978 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, net of tax     13       (12 )     (13 )     (32 )
Total other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax     25,772       (7,570 )     24,137       (6,010 )
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ (93,570 )   $ 22,904     $ (76,866 )   $ (7,083 )
                         
Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B, basic   $ (0.43 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.34 )   $ (0.09 )
Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B, dilutive   $ (0.43 )   $ 0.09     $ (0.34 )   $ (0.09 )
                         
                         
                         


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
               
      Year ended
      December 31, 
(In thousands)     2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net loss     $ (52,729 )   $ (13,093 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization       82,733       71,891  
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs       4,007       2,570  
Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals       199       2,083  
Amortization of deferred financing costs       2,033       266  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities       14,925        
Change in settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liability       423        
Write-off of deferred financing costs       276        
Stock-based compensation expense       47,425       33,919  
Deferred income taxes       51,068       (11,574 )
Non-cash operating lease costs       2,857       2,587  
Other       (203 )     5,335  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable       (22,076 )     (45,222 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets       (14,207 )     (6,354 )
Deferred commissions       (6,242 )     (5,774 )
Accounts payable       11,615       9,241  
Accrued expenses       (12,323 )     5,837  
Accrued and deferred compensation       9,232       7,516  
Deferred revenue       51,096       18,172  
Operating lease liabilities       (3,999 )     (4,224 )
Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities in excess of initial fair value       (4,367 )      
Other       3,078       1,156  
Net cash provided by operating activities       164,821       74,332  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Acquisition of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired       (71,755 )      
Property and equipment additions       (65,769 )     (49,261 )
Capitalized software additions       (21,344 )     (18,972 )
Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale       (15,993 )     (16,328 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investment securities, available-for-sale       16,710       18,390  
Net cash used in investing activities       (158,151 )     (66,171 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Net increase in customer funds obligations       9,675       5,610  
Proceeds from convertible senior notes       345,000        
Principal payments on long-term debt       (46,875 )     (2,188 )
Payments on third-party debt       (3,904 )      
Payment for purchase of capped calls       (42,366 )      
Payments for deferred financing costs       (12,541 )     (1,001 )
Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP       2,998       2,486  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards       (21,516 )     (9,701 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options       8,459       4,839  
Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities       (7,580 )     (6,424 )
Payments of finance lease liabilities       (93 )     (103 )
Payments for deferred purchase commitments             (20,000 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities       231,257       (26,482 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       (1,012 )     724  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       236,915       (17,597 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period       89,151       106,748  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period     $ 326,066     $ 89,151  
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:              
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 296,051     $ 68,175  
Restricted cash—funds held for customers       30,015       20,976  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period     $ 326,066     $ 89,151  
               
 
 


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
                             
    Three months ended     Year ended  
    December 31,      December 31,   
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024   2023     2024   2023  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions   $ 28,459   $ 30,357     $ 111,929   $ 106,038  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services   $ 16,146   $ 14,973     $ 62,303   $ 59,042  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 133,851   $ 109,584     $ 492,544   $ 407,307  
Non-GAAP gross margin     75.0 %   70.7 %     73.9 %   71.2 %
Non-GAAP research and development expense   $ 17,334   $ 11,311     $ 56,395   $ 52,218  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense   $ 43,743   $ 34,371     $ 154,892   $ 129,216  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 34,187   $ 31,426     $ 128,224   $ 124,925  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 32,540   $ 28,239     $ 130,989   $ 85,646  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 25,483   $ 21,037     $ 100,984   $ 63,699  
Non-GAAP diluted EPS   $ 0.15   $ 0.13     $ 0.61   $ 0.39  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 38,061   $ 32,040     $ 151,942   $ 100,848  
Adjusted EBITDA margin     21.3 %   20.7 %     22.8 %   17.6 %
Free cash flow   $ 17,897   $ 28,843     $ 77,708   $ 6,099  
Free cash flow margin     10.0 %   18.6 %     11.7 %   1.1 %


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
                           
    Three months ended   Year ended  
    December 31,    December 31,   
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023    
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions:                          
Cost of revenues, software subscriptions   $ 44,550     $ 45,946     $ 175,580     $ 162,920    
Stock-based compensation expense     (912 )     (691 )     (4,349 )     (2,834 )  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues     (15,179 )     (14,898 )     (59,302 )     (54,048 )  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions   $ 28,459     $ 30,357     $ 111,929     $ 106,038    
                           
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services:                          
Cost of revenues, services   $ 16,785     $ 15,365     $ 65,071     $ 60,888    
Stock-based compensation expense     (639 )     (392 )     (2,768 )     (1,846 )  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services   $ 16,146     $ 14,973     $ 62,303     $ 59,042    
                           
Non-GAAP Gross Profit:                          
Gross profit   $ 117,121     $ 93,603     $ 426,125     $ 348,579    
Stock-based compensation expense     1,551       1,083       7,117       4,680    
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues     15,179       14,898       59,302       54,048    
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 133,851     $ 109,584     $ 492,544     $ 407,307    
                           
Non-GAAP Gross Margin:                          
Total Revenues   $ 178,456     $ 154,914     $ 666,776     $ 572,387    
Non-GAAP gross margin     75.0   %   70.7   %   73.9   %   71.2   %
                           
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:                          
Research and development expense   $ 19,586     $ 12,898     $ 66,666     $ 58,212    
Stock-based compensation expense     (2,252 )     (1,587 )     (9,548 )     (5,994 )  
Transaction costs                 (723 )        
Non-GAAP research and development expense   $ 17,334     $ 11,311     $ 56,395     $ 52,218    
                           
Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense:                          
Selling and marketing expense   $ 47,431     $ 37,041     $ 170,574     $ 140,237    
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,103 )     (2,075 )     (13,204 )     (8,380 )  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense     (585 )     (595 )     (2,478 )     (2,641 )  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense   $ 43,743     $ 34,371     $ 154,892     $ 129,216    
                           
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:                          
General and administrative expense   $ 39,920     $ 36,865     $ 152,835     $ 145,936    
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,060 )     (2,946 )     (17,556 )     (14,865 )  
Severance expense     (660 )     (1,473 )     (3,048 )     (3,576 )  
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative     (1,013 )     (1,020 )     (4,007 )     (2,570 )  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 34,187     $ 31,426     $ 128,224     $ 124,925    


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
                           
    Three months ended   Year ended  
    December 31,    December 31,   
(In thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023     2024     2023    
Non-GAAP Operating Income:                          
Loss from operations   $ (13,104 )   $ (2,491 )   $ (2,228 )   $ (17,510 )  
Stock-based compensation expense     10,966       7,691       47,425       33,919    
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues     15,179       14,898       59,302       54,048    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense     585       595       2,478       2,641    
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative     1,013       1,020       4,007       2,570    
Severance expense     660       1,473       3,048       3,576    
Acquisition contingent consideration     (300 )     200       (2,575 )     1,549    
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs     17,500             17,500          
Transaction costs     41       4,853       2,032       4,853    
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 32,540     $ 28,239     $ 130,989     $ 85,646    
                           
                           
Non-GAAP Net Income:                          
Net income (loss)   $ (67,798 )   $ 15,334     $ (52,729 )   $ (13,093 )  
Income tax expense (benefit)     56,360       (21,847 )     54,638       (8,581 )  
Stock-based compensation expense     10,966       7,691       47,425       33,919    
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues     15,179       14,898       59,302       54,048    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense     585       595       2,478       2,641    
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative     1,013       1,020       4,007       2,570    
Severance expense     660       1,473       3,048       3,576    
Acquisition contingent consideration     (300 )     200       (2,575 )     1,549    
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs     17,500             17,500          
Transaction costs (1)     41       4,853       2,032       4,853    
Change in settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liability – interest expense           4,020       423       4,020    
Non-GAAP income before income taxes     34,206       28,237       135,549       85,502    
Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (2)     (8,723 )     (7,200 )     (34,565 )     (21,803 )  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 25,483     $ 21,037     $ 100,984     $ 63,699    
                           
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS:                          
Non-GAAP net income   $ 25,483     $ 21,037     $ 100,984     $ 63,699    
Interest expense (net of tax), convertible senior notes (3)     911             2,435          
Non-GAAP net income used in dilutive per share computation   $ 26,394     $ 21,037     $ 103,419     $ 63,699    
                           
Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted     162,939       162,369       161,774       161,761    
Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes (3)     9,498             6,480          
Total average Class A and B shares used in dilutive per share computation     172,437       162,369       168,254       161,761    
Non-GAAP diluted EPS   $ 0.15     $ 0.13     $ 0.61     $ 0.39    
                           
(1) The transaction costs for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 periods reflect costs associated with a public tender offer, which was withdrawn by the Company in January 2024.  
(2) Non-GAAP income before income taxes is adjusted for income taxes using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.  
(3) We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. Interest expense and additional dilutive shares related to the notes are added back to the calculation when their impact is dilutive. In periods when the impact is anti-dilutive there is no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the notes.  


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
                             
    Three months ended     Year ended  
    December 31,      December 31,   
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023       2024     2023    
Adjusted EBITDA:                            
Net income (loss)   $ (67,798 )   $ 15,334       $ (52,729 )   $ (13,093 )  
Interest expense (income), net (1)     (1,666 )     4,022         (4,137 )     4,164    
Income tax expense (benefit)     56,360       (21,847 )       54,638       (8,581 )  
Depreciation and amortization – property and equipment     5,521       3,801         20,953       15,202    
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues     15,179       14,898         59,302       54,048    
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense     585       595         2,478       2,641    
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative     1,013       1,020         4,007       2,570    
Stock-based compensation expense     10,966       7,691         47,425       33,919    
Severance expense     660       1,473         3,048       3,576    
Acquisition contingent consideration     (300 )     200         (2,575 )     1,549    
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs     17,500               17,500          
Transaction costs (2)     41       4,853         2,032       4,853    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 38,061     $ 32,040       $ 151,942     $ 100,848    
                             
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:                            
Total revenues   $ 178,456     $ 154,914       $ 666,776     $ 572,387    
Adjusted EBITDA margin     21.3   %   20.7   %     22.8   %   17.6   %
                             
(1) The year ended December 31, 2024 period includes $423 for the change in the settlement value of a deferred purchase commitment liability recorded as interest expense. The three months and year ended December 31, 2023 periods include $4,020 for the change in the settlement value of a deferred purchase commitment liability recorded as interest expense.
(2) The transaction costs for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 periods reflect costs associated with a public tender offer, which was withdrawn by the Company in January 2024.  
                             


                             
    Three months ended     Year ended  
    December 31,      December 31,   
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023       2024     2023    
Free Cash Flow:                            
Cash provided by operating activities   $ 41,133     $ 47,636       $ 164,821     $ 74,332    
Property and equipment additions     (18,249 )     (13,904 )       (65,769 )     (49,261 )  
Capitalized software additions     (4,987 )     (4,889 )       (21,344 )     (18,972 )  
Free cash flow   $ 17,897     $ 28,843       $ 77,708     $ 6,099    
                             
Free Cash Flow Margin:                            
Total revenues   $ 178,456     $ 154,914       $ 666,776     $ 572,387    
Free cash flow margin     10.0   %   18.6   %     11.7   %   1.1   %


Investor Relations Contact:
Joe Crivelli
Vertex, Inc.
investors@vertexinc.com

Media Contact:
Rachel Litcofsky
Vertex, Inc.
mediainquiries@vertexinc.com


