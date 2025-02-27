Eyewear Market Trends: Projected to Reach USD 285.20 Billion by 2032 at 6.7% CAGR

Eyewear Market Size

Key companies covered in the eyewear market report are Essilor Luxottica, SAFILO GROUP S.P.A, ZEISS, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision, and Others.

North America and Europe dominate the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth due to increasing disposable incomes and eye health awareness. ” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global eyewear market size was valued at USD 170.98 billion in 2024. The industry is expected to expand from USD 181.12 billion in 2025 to USD 285.20 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% over the study period 2025-2032.The market includes spectacles, sunglasses, and contact lenses, which help with vision correction and protect against UVA and UVB rays. Nowadays, more people choose spectacles due to growing awareness of eye diseases and the increasing number of vision problems. For example, a 2020 Lancet Global Health report estimated that 43.3 million people were blind, with 23.9 million being women. The industry is highly competitive, with both local and international brands.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Eyewear Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.” The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Eyewear Market, including detailed forecasts and trends shaping its growth over the coming years.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 181.12 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 285.20 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 6.7% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2024Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 120𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Product Type (Spectacles {Frames and Lens}, Sunglasses {Plano and Prescription}, and Contact Lens {Toric, Multifocal, and Sphere}), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, and Ophthalmic Clinics)𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Increasing Awareness among People Regarding Harmful Effects of Ultraviolet Rays to Augment Market Growth | Surging Use of Cheaper Frames and Sunglasses in Emerging Countries to Hamper Market GrowthCompetitive Landscape:The eyewear market is highly competitive, with major global players constantly innovating to gain an edge. Leading companies such as EssilorLuxottica, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, and The Cooper Companies dominate the market with their extensive product offerings. These brands invest heavily in research and development to introduce advanced lens technologies, lightweight frames, and stylish designs that cater to evolving consumer preferences. Additionally, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships among eyewear manufacturers and retail chains are shaping the competitive landscape, allowing companies to expand their market reach and strengthen their brand presence.LIST OF TOP DERMAL FILLERS COMPANIES:• Alcon (Switzerland)• EssilorLuxottica (France)• CooperVision (U.S.)• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (U.S.)• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S.)• ZEISS (Germany)• Fielmann AG (Germany)• SAFILO GROUP S.P.A. (Italy)• LUXOTTICA GROUP (Italy)Segmentation Analysis:The eyewear market is segmented by product type, including spectacles, sunglasses, and contact lenses. Spectacles remain the largest segment, with consumers seeking prescription lenses, blue light protection, and aesthetic frame designs. Sunglasses, categorized into plano (non-prescription) and prescription variants, continue to gain popularity due to growing awareness of UV protection and fashion trends. Contact lenses, available in toric, multifocal, and sphere types, cater to individuals looking for vision correction solutions with greater convenience and comfort.Distribution channels play a significant role in eyewear sales. Retail stores, including optical shops and brand-exclusive outlets, dominate the market by offering personalized services and on-the-spot fittings. Online stores are witnessing rapid growth, driven by convenience, competitive pricing, and virtual try-on technologies. Ophthalmic clinics also serve as a key distribution channel, providing specialized eye care and high-quality eyewear recommendations from professionals.Regionally, the eyewear market exhibits varying trends. North America and Europe lead the industry with a strong presence of premium brands and a high adoption rate of advanced eyewear technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, a growing middle-class population, and rising awareness of eye health. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa present significant opportunities for growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure and changing lifestyle preferences.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Key Factors Driving the Eyewear Market:Several factors are propelling the growth of the global eyewear industry. Increasing cases of vision-related disorders, such as myopia and astigmatism, are driving demand for prescription eyewear. The growing awareness of eye protection from digital screens has boosted sales of blue light-blocking glasses. Additionally, evolving fashion trends and brand collaborations with celebrities and influencers are attracting younger consumers to premium eyewear collections. Technological advancements, including smart glasses and AI-powered vision correction, are further shaping the market landscape.Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Eyewear Market:The eyewear market offers significant growth opportunities, particularly in digital eyewear and eco-friendly products. Smart glasses equipped with augmented reality (AR) features, Bluetooth connectivity, and health monitoring capabilities are gaining traction. The rise of sustainable eyewear, made from biodegradable materials and recycled plastics, is also gaining consumer interest as environmental concerns grow. Moreover, companies are expanding their product lines to include customizable and AI-driven solutions to enhance user experience and comfort.Regional Insights:North America and Europe remain key markets due to high consumer spending and the presence of luxury eyewear brands. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, India, and Japan, is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing urbanization, changing lifestyle preferences, and rising demand for contact lenses. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with untapped potential, where improving economic conditions and a growing focus on eye health are expected to drive demand in the coming years.Recent Major Developments in the Global Eyewear Market:October 2023 – Lenskart introduced Blue Billion Collective – a new curative product line. This launch was aimed to celebrate the Cricket World Cup by offering a wide range of products in blue to support team India.September 2023 – Meta, in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, launched the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection. These next-generation products were made available in stores since October 2023.Read Related Insights: Vision Care Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 U.S. Reading Glasses Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

