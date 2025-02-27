IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES LAMAMED SOLUTIONS AS CONTRACT MANUFACTURER

The agreement with LamaMed will enable the manufacturing of IMBiotechnologies’ Ekobi® Embolization Microspheres to to deliver on its growing sales pipeline.

IMBiotechnologies’ Ekobi microspheres provides a great addition to the interventional radiologist’s toolbox. We look forward to working closely with the IMBiotechnologies team to manufacture Ekobi” — Suresh Pai, Principal and CEO of LamaMed

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMBiotechnologies Ltd. ("IMBiotechnologies") is pleased to announce the signing of a master service agreement with LamaMed Solutions Inc. (“LamaMed”) to manufacture IMBiotechnologies’ EkobiEmbolization Microspheres product for commercial sale. Working with LamaMed will enable IMBiotechnologies to deliver against its growing actionable sales pipeline, driven by rising market demand for EkobiEmbolization Microspheres and increasing physician adoption.“Engaging LamaMed to manufacture IMBiotechnologies’ Ekobi Embolization Microspheres product ensures we are able to meet the ever-growing demand for Ekobi. LamaMed has a strong track record of producing high quality products, including embolic agents, for the medical device market. The founders of LamaMed are themselves innovators with a strategic mindset for rapidly scaling production to meet market demand,” said Michael Stewart, CEO of IMBiotechnologies. “We are excited to be working with LamaMed to manufacture our Ekobi product.”“IMBiotechnologies’ Ekobi microspheres provides a great addition to the interventional radiologist’s toolbox,” said Suresh Pai, Principal and CEO of LamaMed. “We look forward to working closely with the IMBiotechnologies team to manufacture Ekobi.”EkobiEmbolization MicrospheresEkobi Embolization Microspheres, is a first-in-class, biodegradable embolic agent that is detectable by ultrasound. Ekobi Embolization Microspheres are approved in the US for treatment of unresectable/inoperable hypervascularized tumors and in Canada for the treatment of malignant and non-malignant hypervascularized tumors (HVT), uterine fibroids, and enlarged prostates due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). IMBiotechnologies is expanding development of the Ekobi product to include treatment of osteoarthritic joint pain, with an initial focus on treatment of knee pain by genicular artery embolization (GAE).About LamaMed Solutions Inc.LamaMed is a privately held, San Francisco Bay area based med-tech innovator specializing in the design, development and rapid manufacturing scale up of unique catheter systems and mechanical devices, as well as resorbable and non-resorbable implants. Leveraging its state-of-the-art facilities and robust ISO 13485 certified quality system, LamaMed has a formidable track record of driving medical innovation with products that have led to multiple successful acquisitions.About IMBiotechnologies Ltd.IMBiotechnologies Ltd is a privately held Canadian medical device company located in Edmonton, Alberta, focused on the commercialization of medical products in the area of embolotherapy. The global addressable embolics market is estimated to be in excess of $2 billion USD. The company’s mission is to create and commercialize innovative products that treat human disease and improve quality of life.For More Information Please Contact:Michael Stewart, President & CEO+1-780-945-6609Email: mstewart@imbiotechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.