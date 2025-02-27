Event Driven Daily Initiates SiriusXM Coverage Following Its 2024 Spin-Off From Liberty Media

Jackson, WY – Event Driven Daily, a boutique investment research firm specializing in special situation investing, has initiated coverage of SiriusXM following its 2024 spin-off from Liberty Media. This corporate restructuring presents a compelling special situation investing opportunity, with SiriusXM now positioned as an independent publicly traded company.

SiriusXM’s spin-off marks a significant transition, drawing attention from notable investors. Warren Buffett has acquired 34.6% of SiriusXM’s stock over the past 12 months, signaling confidence in its long-term potential. The company exhibits characteristics of a classic Warren Buffett stock—a high return on invested capital (ROIC) business with a strong competitive moat, currently facing a significant yet solvable business challenge.

At its current valuation, SiriusXM may present an attractive entry point for investors seeking exposure to a well-established media brand. Renowned media mogul John Malone holds a 6.5% stake in the company, further reinforcing investor confidence.

Dedicated to uncovering special situations, Event Driven Daily provides in-depth insights into investment opportunities such as event driven investing strategies and corporate spin-offs. A detailed analysis of SiriusXM is now available exclusively for Event Driven Daily members, offering critical insights into the company’s potential trajectory post-spin-off.

“The best way to find upcoming stock spinoffs is to access a free spin-off stocks list such as our upcoming spinoffs event calendar,” said a spokesperson for the company. “You can also find upcoming spinoffs by monitoring SEC or other regularity filings. Often you can stumble upon them during your regular investment idea sourcing process. Lastly, you can monitor business news for spin off situations.”

To support investors in tracking new opportunities, Event Driven Daily offers an upcoming spinoffs event calendar that highlights both upcoming special situations and recent spin-offs. This resource includes key details such as deal briefs and important dates, helping investors stay informed about potential opportunities. While basic notifications are available, comprehensive research, reminder emails, and full analysis on select spinoffs are reserved for members.

Event Driven Daily membership provides in-depth insight into four of the highest IRR special situation investing strategies: Spin-Off Stocks, Tender Offers, Merger Arbitrage, and Special Dividends. Members receive thorough coverage of these strategies, including expert analysis, real-time alerts, and access to the spinoff stock calendar to track upcoming opportunities.

