MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko opens research conference on rehabilitation, podiatry, prosthetics & orthotics, 27 to 28 Feb

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will on Thursday, 27 February 2025, open a two-day research conference focusing on Rehabilitation, Podiatry, Prosthetics & Orthotics under the theme: “Rehabilitation for All – A Call for Action in Gauteng.”

The conference will bring together leading researchers, healthcare professionals, and policy experts to discuss the latest advancements in rehabilitation, podiatry, prosthetics, and orthotics, with a particular focus on improving patient care and accessibility in the public healthcare sector.

Rehabilitation is a critical yet often under-prioritized component of healthcare. Research by the World Health Organisation shows that at least 2.4 billion people globally require rehabilitation services, yet many lack access. In Gauteng, innovative research and evidence-based interventions are essential to closing the gaps in rehabilitation services and improving patient outcomes.

The conference will feature presentations on critical research topics such as:

Evidence-based rehabilitation approaches for conditions such as stroke and Parkinson’s disease.

The impact of podiatric care in preventing foot-related complications, particularly among diabetic patients.

Exploring the recycling of lower-limb prosthetic components to improve access to prosthetics in the public sector.

Innovations in newborn hearing screening and assistive technologies.

These discussions will contribute to strengthening rehabilitation services, influencing policy decisions, and ultimately enhancing the quality of life for patients in Gauteng and beyond.

Event details:

Date: 27 – 28 February 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre, OR Tambo, Johannesburg

