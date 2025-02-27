Submit Release
First Advantage Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Completed Acquisition of Sterling; Issues Full Year 2025 Guidance

Full Year 2024 Highlights1

  • Revenues of $860.2 million
  • Net Loss of $(110.3) million, a net loss margin of (12.8)%, includes $130.5 million of expenses incurred related to the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp. (“Sterling”)
  • Adjusted Net Income of $123.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $249.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 29.0%
  • GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.74), includes $0.66 per share of expenses incurred related to the Sterling acquisition
  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.82
  • Cash Flows from Operations of $28.2 million; Adjusted Operating Cash Flows of $164.5 million, after adjusting for $136.3 million of cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition
  • Closed the Sterling acquisition on October 31, 2024, which was first announced on February 29, 2024

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights1

  • Revenues of $307.1 million
  • Net Loss of $(100.4) million, a net loss margin of (32.7)%, includes $97.1 million of expenses incurred related to the acquisition of Sterling
  • Adjusted Net Income of $30.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $82.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 27.0%
  • GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.62), includes $0.43 per share of expenses incurred related to the Sterling acquisition
  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.18
  • Cash Flows from Operations of $(85.7) million; Adjusted Operating Cash Flows of $39.4 million, after adjusting for $125.1 million of cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition

Full Year 2025 Guidance

  • Introducing full year 2025 guidance ranges, including the expected benefits of synergies, for Revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $450 million, Adjusted Net Income of $152 million to $182 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.86 to $1.032

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Key Financials
(Amounts in millions, except per share data and percentages)

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues   $ 307.1     $ 202.6     $ 860.2     $ 763.8  
(Loss) income from operations   $ (80.7 )   $ 29.4     $ (62.4 )   $ 81.5  
Net (loss) income   $ (100.4 )   $ 14.8     $ (110.3 )   $ 37.3  
Net (loss) income margin     (32.7 )%     7.3 %     (12.8 )%     4.9 %
Diluted net (loss) income per share   $ (0.62 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.74 )   $ 0.26  
Adjusted EBITDA1   $ 82.9     $ 68.2     $ 249.3     $ 237.6  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1     27.0 %     33.7 %     29.0 %     31.1 %
Adjusted Net Income1   $ 30.2     $ 42.6     $ 123.7     $ 145.8  
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1   $ 0.18     $ 0.29     $ 0.82     $ 1.00  

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable respective GAAP measures.

“2024 was a milestone year for First Advantage as we advanced our strategy with the transformational acquisition of Sterling,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer. “We are progressing well on our integration efforts, actioning and realizing our synergy targets, and accelerating our strategic execution, all while enabling a seamless experience for customers. We have already actioned $20 million in run rate cost synergies, and we are pleased to announce that we have updated our run rate synergy target range from $50 million to $70 million previously to $60 million to $70 million. Alongside our efforts on the transaction, we have been refining our updated strategy that prioritizes growth and innovation of our business through new technologies, AI, and product initiatives.”

“For the full year and fourth quarter of 2024, we delivered solid results amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Considering the pre-acquisition results from Sterling, the combined company generated approximately $1.51 billion of revenues and nearly $397 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2024. The combination of upsell, cross-sell, and new logo growth rates for the year for both First Advantage and Sterling performed in line with the respective historical revenue growth algorithms, and our team continued to demonstrate outstanding execution with important new logo and upsell bookings,” Staples concluded.

Full Year 2025 Guidance

“We are introducing our full year 2025 guidance, which includes our increased scale with the acquisition of Sterling and the expected benefits of synergies,” commented Steven Marks, Chief Financial Officer. “Our full year 2025 guidance ranges reflect the realization of synergies already actioned or expected to be actioned in 2025, our prudent posture towards growth in 2025 due in part to our expectation that base will remain a headwind through the middle of the year as we fully lap prior year base declines, and our latest view of the macroeconomic environment and labor market. In the year ahead, we plan to maintain our product and customer focus while continuing the integration process, maintaining customer continuity, actioning synergies, and reducing net leverage.”

The following table summarizes our full year 2025 guidance.

  As of February 27, 2025
Revenues $1.5 billion – $1.6 billion
Adjusted EBITDA2 $410 million – $450 million
Adjusted Net Income2 $152 million – $182 million
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2 $0.86 – $1.03

2 A reconciliation of the foregoing guidance for the non-GAAP metrics of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Actual results may differ materially from First Advantage’s full-year 2025 guidance as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

First Advantage will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results today, February 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call or provide the conference code FA4Q24. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com. Alternatively, the live webcast and subsequent replay will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4818015/A54E8C5466B3E71E29525C125548AFA6.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “seek,” “foreseeable,” "target," “guidance,” the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases.

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • negative changes in external events beyond our control, including our customers’ onboarding volumes, economic drivers which are sensitive to macroeconomic cycles, such as interest rate volatility and inflation, geopolitical unrest, and uncertainty in financial markets;
  • our operations in a highly regulated industry and the fact that we are subject to numerous and evolving laws and regulations, including with respect to personal data, data security, and artificial intelligence;
  • inability to identify and successfully implement our growth strategies on a timely basis or at all;
  • potential harm to our business, brand, and reputation as a result of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or the mishandling of personal data;
  • our reliance on third-party data providers;
  • due to the sensitive and privacy-driven nature of our products and solutions, we could face liability and legal or regulatory proceedings, which could be costly and time-consuming to defend and may not be fully covered by insurance;
  • our international business exposes us to a number of risks;
  • the continued integration of our platforms and solutions with human resource providers such as applicant tracking systems and human capital management systems as well as our relationships with such human resource providers;
  • our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary information;
  • disruptions, outages, or other errors with our technology and network infrastructure, including our data centers, servers, and third-party cloud and internet providers and our migration to the cloud;
  • our indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry, and prevent us from meeting our obligations;
  • the failure to realize the expected benefits of our acquisition of Sterling Check Corp.; and
  • control by our Sponsor, "Silver Lake" (Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., together with its affiliates, successors, and assignees) and its interests may conflict with ours or those of our stockholders.

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause First Advantage’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is expected to be filed after this press release, which are or will be accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Constant Currency Revenues,” “Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Adjusted Operating Cash Flow.”

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. We define Adjusted Net Income for a particular period as net (loss) income before taxes adjusted for debt-related costs, acquisition-related depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges, to which we then apply the related effective tax rate. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted. We define Constant Currency Revenues as current period revenues translated using prior-year period exchange rates. We define Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA as current period Adjusted EBITDA translated using prior-year period exchange rates.

Additionally, we use Adjusted Operating Cash Flow to review the liquidity of our operations. We define Adjusted Operating Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities less cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition. We believe Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is a useful supplemental financial measure for management and investors in assessing the Company’s ability to pursue business opportunities and investments and to service its debt. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is not a measure of our liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities.

For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release.

The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

Numerical figures included in the reconciliations have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in various tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its 80,000 customers. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761

Condensed Financial Statements
First Advantage Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

    December 31,  
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2024     2023  
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 168,688     $ 213,774  
Restricted cash     795       138  
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,832 and $1,036 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)     266,800       142,690  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     31,041       13,426  
Income tax receivable     8,669       3,710  
Total current assets     475,993       373,738  
Property and equipment, net     307,539       79,441  
Goodwill     2,124,528       820,654  
Intangible assets, net     987,948       344,014  
Deferred tax asset, net     5,682       2,786  
Other assets     21,203       10,021  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 3,922,893     $ 1,630,654  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Accounts payable   $ 120,872     $ 47,024  
Accrued compensation     52,805       16,379  
Accrued liabilities     44,700       16,162  
Current portion of long-term debt     21,850        
Current portion of operating lease liability     4,245       3,354  
Income tax payable     1,942       264  
Deferred revenues     4,274       1,856  
Total current liabilities     250,688       85,039  
Long-term debt (net of deferred financing costs of $41,861 and $6,268 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)     2,121,289       558,456  
Deferred tax liability, net     222,738       71,274  
Operating lease liability, less current portion     9,149       5,931  
Other liabilities     11,990       3,221  
Total liabilities     2,615,854       723,921  
EQUITY            
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 173,171,145 and 145,074,802 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively     173       145  
Additional paid-in-capital     1,504,007       977,290  
Accumulated deficit     (159,808 )     (49,545 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (37,333 )     (21,157 )
Total equity     1,307,039       906,733  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 3,922,893     $ 1,630,654  


First Advantage Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(Unaudited)

    Interim Periods     Annual Periods  
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		 
REVENUES   $ 307,124     $ 202,562     $ 860,205     $ 763,761  
                         
OPERATING EXPENSES:                        
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)     168,492       101,309       448,911       386,777  
Product and technology expense     24,765       10,889       63,817       49,263  
Selling, general, and administrative expense     138,590       27,851       263,942       116,732  
Depreciation and amortization     55,951       33,132       145,919       129,473  
Total operating expenses     387,798       173,181       922,589       682,245  
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     (80,674 )     29,381       (62,384 )     81,516  
                         
OTHER EXPENSE, NET:                        
Interest expense, net     23,734       12,915       51,848       33,040  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     383             383        
Total other expense, net     24,117       12,915       52,231       33,040  
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     (104,791 )     16,466       (114,615 )     48,476  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes     (4,425 )     1,653       (4,342 )     11,183  
NET (LOSS) INCOME   $ (100,366 )   $ 14,813     $ (110,273 )   $ 37,293  
                         
Foreign currency translation (loss) income     (18,636 )     1,697       (16,176 )     1,174  
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME   $ (119,002 )   $ 16,510     $ (126,449 )   $ 38,467  
                         
NET (LOSS) INCOME   $ (100,366 )   $ 14,813     $ (110,273 )   $ 37,293  
Basic net (loss) income per share   $ (0.62 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.74 )   $ 0.26  
Diluted net (loss) income per share   $ (0.62 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.74 )   $ 0.26  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic     162,774,306       143,167,422       148,582,226       144,083,808  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted     162,774,306       144,969,753       148,582,226       146,226,096  


First Advantage Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    December 31,  
(in thousands)   2024     2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net (loss) income   $ (110,273 )   $ 37,293  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     145,919       129,473  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     383        
Amortization of deferred financing costs     2,619       1,807  
Bad debt expense (recovery)     158       (56 )
Deferred taxes     (31,418 )     (19,497 )
Share-based compensation     31,762       15,265  
Loss on foreign currency exchange rates           8  
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets and impairment of ROU assets     (275 )     1,608  
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps     (10,511 )     116  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     20,775       2,339  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (1,908 )     13,440  
Accounts payable     (25,450 )     (8,503 )
Accrued compensation and accrued liabilities     7,176       (9,301 )
Deferred revenues     762       788  
Operating lease liabilities     (883 )     (1,378 )
Other liabilities     (961 )     347  
Income taxes receivable and payable, net     321       (929 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     28,196       162,820  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired     (1,619,812 )     (41,122 )
Purchases of property and equipment     (1,720 )     (2,085 )
Capitalized software development costs     (30,545 )     (25,614 )
Other investing activities     89       1,974  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,651,988 )     (66,847 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Borrowings from First Lien Credit Facility     1,679,093        
Repayments of First Lien Credit Facility     (59,200 )      
Payments of debt issuance costs     (38,212 )      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based compensation plans     14,653       4,565  
Net settlement of share-based compensation plan awards     (14,305 )     (350 )
Payments on deferred purchase agreements     (703 )     (938 )
Cash dividends paid     (255 )     (217,739 )
Share repurchases           (58,990 )
Payments on finance lease obligations     (6 )     (104 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     1,581,065       (273,556 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (1,702 )     (301 )
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (44,429 )     (177,884 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period     213,912       391,796  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period   $ 169,483     $ 213,912  
             
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:            
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received   $ 23,388     $ 31,623  
Cash paid for interest   $ 65,767     $ 45,697  
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
Property and equipment acquired on account   $ 539     $ 118  
Non-cash property and equipment additions   $ 540     $  
Excise taxes on share repurchases incurred but not paid   $     $ 490  
Dividends declared but not paid   $     $ 614  


Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Three Months Ended December 31, 2024  
(in thousands)   First Advantage
Americas 		    First Advantage
International 		    Sterling     Eliminations     Total revenues  
Revenues, as reported (GAAP)   $ 172,349     $ 24,020     $ 113,068     $ (2,313 )   $ 307,124  
Foreign currency translation impact (a)     126       (415 )           22       (267 )
Constant currency revenues   $ 172,475     $ 23,605     $ 113,068     $ (2,291 )   $ 306,857  


    Year Ended December 31, 2024  
(in thousands)   First Advantage
Americas 		    First Advantage
International 		    Sterling     Eliminations     Total revenues  
Revenues, as reported (GAAP)   $ 658,758     $ 96,854     $ 113,068     $ (8,475 )   $ 860,205  
Foreign currency translation impact (a)     165       (663 )           64       (434 )
Constant currency revenues   $ 658,923     $ 96,191     $ 113,068     $ (8,411 )   $ 859,771  

(a) Constant currency revenues is calculated by translating current period amounts using prior-year period exchange rates.

    Interim Periods     Annual Periods  
(in thousands)   Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		 
Net (loss) income   $ (100,366 )   $ 14,813     $ (110,273 )   $ 37,293  
Interest expense, net     23,734       12,915       51,848       33,040  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes     (4,425 )     1,653       (4,342 )     11,183  
Depreciation and amortization     55,951       33,132       145,919       129,473  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     383             383        
Share-based compensation(a)     12,459       4,816       31,762       15,265  
Transaction and acquisition-related charges(b)     93,151       532       128,234       4,364  
Integration, restructuring, and other charges(c)     2,050       373       5,771       6,938  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 82,937     $ 68,234     $ 249,302     $ 237,556  
Revenues     307,124       202,562       860,205       763,761  
Net (loss) income margin     (32.7 )%     7.3 %     (12.8 )%     4.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin     27.0 %     33.7 %     29.0 %     31.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA     82,937             249,302        
Foreign currency translation impact(d)     (11 )           59        
Constant currency Adjusted EBITDA   $ 82,926           $ 249,361        
  1. Share-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes approximately $3.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, include approximately $13.1 million and $6.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 also includes approximately $2.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the retirements of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and former President, Americas.
  2. Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the three months ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $92.3 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $12.4 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the year ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $125.7 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $45.8 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Also includes incremental professional service fees incurred related to the initial public offering.
  3. Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities, non-cash, and other charges primarily related to nonrecurring legal exposures, foreign currency (gains) losses, (gains) losses on the sale of assets, and other non-recurring items.
  4. Constant currency Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by translating current period amounts using prior-year period exchange rates.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

    Interim Periods     Annual Periods  
(in thousands)   Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		 
Net (loss) income   $ (100,366 )   $ 14,813     $ (110,273 )   $ 37,293  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes     (4,425 )     1,653       (4,342 )     11,183  
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes     (104,791 )     16,466       (114,615 )     48,476  
Debt-related costs(a)     (6,232 )     5,812       549       12,845  
Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization(b)     45,079       26,044       112,966       102,659  
Share-based compensation(c)     12,459       4,816       31,762       15,265  
Transaction and acquisition-related charges(d)     93,151       532       128,234       4,364  
Integration, restructuring, and other charges(e)     2,050       373       5,771       6,938  
Adjusted Net Income before income tax effect     41,716       54,043       164,667       190,547  
Less: Adjusted income taxes(f)     11,531       11,480       40,953       44,759  
Adjusted Net Income   $ 30,185     $ 42,563     $ 123,714     $ 145,788  


    Interim Periods     Annual Periods  
    Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		 
Diluted net (loss) income per share (GAAP)   $ (0.62 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.74 )   $ 0.26  
Adjusted Net Income adjustments per share                        
(Benefit) provision for income taxes     (0.03 )     0.01       (0.03 )     0.08  
Debt-related costs(a)     (0.04 )     0.04       0.00       0.09  
Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization(b)     0.27       0.18       0.75       0.70  
Share-based compensation(c)     0.08       0.03       0.21       0.10  
Transaction and acquisition-related charges(d)     0.56       0.00       0.85       0.03  
Integration, restructuring, and other charges(e)     0.02       0.00       0.05       0.05  
Adjusted income taxes(f)     (0.07 )     (0.08 )     (0.27 )     (0.31 )
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Non-GAAP) 		  $ 0.18     $ 0.29     $ 0.82     $ 1.00  
                         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP)     162,774,306       144,969,753       148,582,226       146,226,096  
Options and restricted stock not included in weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) (using treasury stock method)     3,178,548             2,606,405        
Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (Non-GAAP)     165,952,854       144,969,753       151,188,631       146,226,096  
  1. Represents the non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs for the 2021 February and 2024 October refinancing of the Company’s First Lien Credit Facility. This adjustment also includes the impact of the change in fair value of interest rate swaps, which represents the difference between the fair value gains or losses and actual cash payments and receipts on the interest rate swaps.
  2. Represents the depreciation and amortization expense related to incremental intangible and developed technology assets recorded due to the application of ASC 805, Business Combinations. As a result, the purchase accounting related depreciation and amortization expense will recur in future periods until the related assets are fully depreciated or amortized, and the related purchase accounting assets may contribute to revenue generation.
  3. Share-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes approximately $3.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, include approximately $13.1 million and $6.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 also includes approximately $2.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the retirements of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and former President, Americas.
  4. Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the three months ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $92.3 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $12.4 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the year ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $125.7 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $45.8 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Also includes incremental professional service fees incurred related to the initial public offering.
  5. Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities, non-cash, and other charges primarily related to nonrecurring legal exposures, foreign currency (gains) losses, (gains) losses on the sale of assets, and other non-recurring items.
  6. Effective tax rates of approximately 27.6% and 21.2% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Effective tax rates of approximately 24.9% and 23.5%, have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $15.3 million for federal income tax purposes available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. As a result, the amount of actual cash taxes we may pay for federal income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP and from the normalized rate shown above.
    Interim Periods     Annual Periods  
(in thousands)   Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		 
Cash flows from operating activities, as reported (GAAP)   $ (85,666 )   $ 56,740     $ 28,196     $ 162,820  
Cost paid related to the Sterling acquisition     125,107             136,311        
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow   $ 39,441     $ 56,740     $ 164,507     $ 162,820  

