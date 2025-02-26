Senate Bill 305 Printer's Number 242
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 242
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
305
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BOSCOLA, DUSH
AND KEEFER, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further
providing for debarment or suspension.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 531(b)(11) of Title 62 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a
subparagraph to read:
§ 531. Debarment or suspension.
* * *
(b) Causes for debarment or suspension.--The causes for
debarment or suspension include:
* * *
(11) Unsatisfactory performance, including, but not
limited to, any of the following:
* * *
(viii) A demonstrated history of an action specified
under subparagraph (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (v), (vi) or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
