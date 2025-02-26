Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,204 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 305 Printer's Number 242

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 242

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

305

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BOSCOLA, DUSH

AND KEEFER, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further

providing for debarment or suspension.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 531(b)(11) of Title 62 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a

subparagraph to read:

§ 531. Debarment or suspension.

* * *

(b) Causes for debarment or suspension.--The causes for

debarment or suspension include:

* * *

(11) Unsatisfactory performance, including, but not

limited to, any of the following:

* * *

(viii) A demonstrated history of an action specified

under subparagraph (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), (v), (vi) or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 305 Printer's Number 242

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more