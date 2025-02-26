Senate Bill 309 Printer's Number 245

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - by the municipality. The permit applicant may only utilize

the services of the permit applicant's selected third-party

agency for the services required under this act and

associated with the permit applicant's project.

(b.2) Waiver.--If a municipality opts to administer and

enforce this act under subsection (b)(2.1) but cannot obtain an

offer from a third-party agency to fulfill the need to have at

least two third-party agencies, the municipality may be relieved

from the requirement of retaining two third-party agencies by

completing a certification form, subject to the following:

(1) The municipality must complete the certification

form before the contract with the selected third-party agency

is executed and must maintain the form throughout the life of

the contract with the third-party agency.

(2) The certification form must be completed annually.

(3) A copy of the certification form must be filed with

the department. The department shall maintain a list of

municipalities that have filed a certification form on the

department's publicly accessible Internet website.

(4) The department shall furnish the certification form

which must:

(i) Require the municipality to disclose the methods

and dates of the public solicitation. For purposes of

meeting this requirement, the municipality shall

advertise requests for proposals and announce the

solicitation at a public meeting.

(ii) Require the municipality to disclose the number

of qualified bids received to the public solicitation.

(iii) Contain a statement that the information

provided by the municipality is in compliance with 18

