Senate Bill 309 Printer's Number 245
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - by the municipality. The permit applicant may only utilize
the services of the permit applicant's selected third-party
agency for the services required under this act and
associated with the permit applicant's project.
(b.2) Waiver.--If a municipality opts to administer and
enforce this act under subsection (b)(2.1) but cannot obtain an
offer from a third-party agency to fulfill the need to have at
least two third-party agencies, the municipality may be relieved
from the requirement of retaining two third-party agencies by
completing a certification form, subject to the following:
(1) The municipality must complete the certification
form before the contract with the selected third-party agency
is executed and must maintain the form throughout the life of
the contract with the third-party agency.
(2) The certification form must be completed annually.
(3) A copy of the certification form must be filed with
the department. The department shall maintain a list of
municipalities that have filed a certification form on the
department's publicly accessible Internet website.
(4) The department shall furnish the certification form
which must:
(i) Require the municipality to disclose the methods
and dates of the public solicitation. For purposes of
meeting this requirement, the municipality shall
advertise requests for proposals and announce the
solicitation at a public meeting.
(ii) Require the municipality to disclose the number
of qualified bids received to the public solicitation.
(iii) Contain a statement that the information
provided by the municipality is in compliance with 18
