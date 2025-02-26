Senate Bill 235 Printer's Number 241
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 241
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
235
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK AND DUSH,
FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in city revitalization and improvement zones,
further providing for approval.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1804-C of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
by adding a subsection to read:
Section 1804-C. Approval.
* * *
(c.3) Approval schedule.--Beginning in 2026, the Department
of Community and Economic Development shall approve applications
for two additional zones each calendar year.
* * *
