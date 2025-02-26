Senate Bill 235 Printer's Number 241

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 241 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 235 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment, collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and penalties," in city revitalization and improvement zones, further providing for approval. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1804-C of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding a subsection to read: Section 1804-C. Approval. * * * (c.3) Approval schedule.--Beginning in 2026, the Department of Community and Economic Development shall approve applications for two additional zones each calendar year. * * * 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

