Senate Bill 312 Printer's Number 246

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 246 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 312 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COSTA AND SAVAL, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in restructuring of electric utility industry, further providing for duties of electric distribution companies. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2807(e) of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read: § 2807. Duties of electric distribution companies. * * * (e) Obligation to serve.--A default service provider's obligation to provide electric generation supply service following the expiration of a generation rate cap specified under section 2804(4) (relating to standards for restructuring of electric industry) or a restructuring plan under section 2806(f) is revised as follows: * * * (8) If a customer served by an electric generation 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

