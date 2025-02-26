Senate Bill 306 Printer's Number 243
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 243
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
306
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, J. WARD,
BAKER, STEFANO AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in the Secretary of the Commonwealth, further
providing for explanation of ballot question.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 201.1 of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended to read:
Section 201.1. Explanation of Ballot Question and Posting on
Internet.--(a) Whenever a proposed constitutional amendment or
other State-wide ballot question shall be submitted to the
electors of the Commonwealth in referendum, the Attorney General
shall prepare a statement in plain English which indicates the
purpose, limitations and effects of the ballot question on the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
