Senate Bill 306 Printer's Number 243

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 243

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

306

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, J. WARD,

BAKER, STEFANO AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in the Secretary of the Commonwealth, further

providing for explanation of ballot question.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 201.1 of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended to read:

Section 201.1. Explanation of Ballot Question and Posting on

Internet.--(a) Whenever a proposed constitutional amendment or

other State-wide ballot question shall be submitted to the

electors of the Commonwealth in referendum, the Attorney General

shall prepare a statement in plain English which indicates the

purpose, limitations and effects of the ballot question on the

