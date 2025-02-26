Submit Release
Senate Bill 316 Printer's Number 250

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 250

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

316

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, KEARNEY,

COMITTA, SCHWANK, SAVAL, HAYWOOD AND COSTA, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled

"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination

because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or

national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor

organizations and others as herein defined; creating the

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's

Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing

for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of

an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for

judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"

further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4(c) and (x) of the act of October 27,

1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human

Relations Act, are amended to read:

Section 4. Definitions.--As used in this act unless a

different meaning clearly appears from the context:

* * *

(c) The term "employe" [does not include (1) any individual

employed in agriculture or in the domestic service of any

person, (2) any individuals who, as a part of their employment,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

