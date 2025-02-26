Senate Bill 316 Printer's Number 250
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 250
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
316
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, KEARNEY,
COMITTA, SCHWANK, SAVAL, HAYWOOD AND COSTA, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled
"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination
because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or
national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor
organizations and others as herein defined; creating the
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's
Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing
for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of
an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for
judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"
further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4(c) and (x) of the act of October 27,
1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human
Relations Act, are amended to read:
Section 4. Definitions.--As used in this act unless a
different meaning clearly appears from the context:
* * *
(c) The term "employe" [does not include (1) any individual
employed in agriculture or in the domestic service of any
person, (2) any individuals who, as a part of their employment,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.