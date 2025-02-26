Senate Bill 315 Printer's Number 249
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 249
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
315
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA,
TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, STEFANO, SCHWANK, DUSH, L. WILLIAMS AND
FARRY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in career and technical education,
further providing for career and technical education
equipment grants.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1855 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 1855. Career and Technical Education Equipment
Grants.--* * *
(f.1) The Department of Education shall use data for the
calculations under this section based on the most recent years
for which data is available, as determined by the Department of
Education, and shall fix the data as of the first day of June
preceding the school year in which the allocation occurs. If,
after the data based on the first day of June is found by the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.