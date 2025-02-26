Submit Release
Senate Bill 326 Printer's Number 256

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 256

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

326

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, BROWN,

PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH, VOGEL AND COSTA,

FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled

"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of

controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;

conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and

Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of

controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring

registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the

revocation or suspension of certain licenses and

registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for

authority to control.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3(c)(1) of the act of April 14, 1972

(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended and the section is amended

by adding a subsection to read:

Section 3. Authority to Control.--* * *

(b.1) (1) Notwithstanding subsection (a), if a substance is

added to the schedules as a controlled substance under Federal

law, the secretary shall similarly schedule the substance as a

controlled substance under this act and transmit a notice to the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

