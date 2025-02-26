Senate Bill 326 Printer's Number 256
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 256
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
326
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, BROWN,
PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH, VOGEL AND COSTA,
FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled
"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of
controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;
conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and
Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of
controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring
registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the
revocation or suspension of certain licenses and
registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for
authority to control.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3(c)(1) of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended and the section is amended
by adding a subsection to read:
Section 3. Authority to Control.--* * *
(b.1) (1) Notwithstanding subsection (a), if a substance is
added to the schedules as a controlled substance under Federal
law, the secretary shall similarly schedule the substance as a
controlled substance under this act and transmit a notice to the
