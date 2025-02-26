Senate Bill 285 Printer's Number 262
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 262
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
285
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to the Office of Small Business Advocate in
the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $2,243,000 is hereby appropriated from
the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the
Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community
and Economic Development to provide for the operation of that
office for the fiscal year July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2025, or
immediately, whichever is later.
