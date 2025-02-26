Senate Bill 290 Printer's Number 267
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - students and costs incurred in providing student-related
services and community outreach services consistent with the
existing laws of this Commonwealth.
Section 10. Appropriations.
(a) Current fiscal year.--The following sums, or as much
thereof as may be necessary, are hereby appropriated to the
boards of trustees of the respective State-related universities
for the current fiscal year, for the purposes and in the amounts
as follows:
(1) To The Pennsylvania State University, for general
support.
State appropriation..........................242,096,000
(2) To The Pennsylvania State University, for the
Pennsylvania College of Technology.
State appropriation...........................35,670,000
(3) To the University of Pittsburgh, for general
support.
State appropriation..........................151,507,000
(4) To the University of Pittsburgh, for rural education
outreach.
State appropriation............................3,791,000
(5) To Temple University, for general support.
State appropriation..........................158,206,000
(6) To Lincoln University, for general support.
State appropriation...........................21,890,000
(b) (Reserved).
Section 11. Effective date.
This act shall take effect immediately.
