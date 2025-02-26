Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,085 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 290 Printer's Number 267

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - students and costs incurred in providing student-related

services and community outreach services consistent with the

existing laws of this Commonwealth.

Section 10. Appropriations.

(a) Current fiscal year.--The following sums, or as much

thereof as may be necessary, are hereby appropriated to the

boards of trustees of the respective State-related universities

for the current fiscal year, for the purposes and in the amounts

as follows:

(1) To The Pennsylvania State University, for general

support.

State appropriation..........................242,096,000

(2) To The Pennsylvania State University, for the

Pennsylvania College of Technology.

State appropriation...........................35,670,000

(3) To the University of Pittsburgh, for general

support.

State appropriation..........................151,507,000

(4) To the University of Pittsburgh, for rural education

outreach.

State appropriation............................3,791,000

(5) To Temple University, for general support.

State appropriation..........................158,206,000

(6) To Lincoln University, for general support.

State appropriation...........................21,890,000

(b) (Reserved).

Section 11. Effective date.

This act shall take effect immediately.

20250SB0290PN0267 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 290 Printer's Number 267

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more