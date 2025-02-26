Senate Bill 290 Printer's Number 267

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - students and costs incurred in providing student-related

services and community outreach services consistent with the

existing laws of this Commonwealth.

Section 10. Appropriations.

(a) Current fiscal year.--The following sums, or as much

thereof as may be necessary, are hereby appropriated to the

boards of trustees of the respective State-related universities

for the current fiscal year, for the purposes and in the amounts

as follows:

(1) To The Pennsylvania State University, for general

support.

State appropriation..........................242,096,000

(2) To The Pennsylvania State University, for the

Pennsylvania College of Technology.

State appropriation...........................35,670,000

(3) To the University of Pittsburgh, for general

support.

State appropriation..........................151,507,000

(4) To the University of Pittsburgh, for rural education

outreach.

State appropriation............................3,791,000

(5) To Temple University, for general support.

State appropriation..........................158,206,000

(6) To Lincoln University, for general support.

State appropriation...........................21,890,000

(b) (Reserved).

Section 11. Effective date.

This act shall take effect immediately.

20250SB0290PN0267 - 5 -

