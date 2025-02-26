Senate Bill 289 Printer's Number 266
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 266
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
289
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and
Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking
Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $2,193,000 is hereby appropriated from
the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the
Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2025,
to June 30, 2026.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2025, or
immediately, whichever is later.
