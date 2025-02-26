Senate Bill 348 Printer's Number 285
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 285
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
348
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, COLLETT, COMITTA, FONTANA,
STREET, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, COSTA, KANE, KIM
AND MILLER, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, providing for report of theft or loss of firearm;
and imposing a penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 6115.1. Report of theft or loss of firearm.
(a) Duty to report.--An owner or other person lawfully in
possession of a firearm who suffers the loss or theft of a
firearm shall within 24 hours of the discovery of the loss or
theft report the facts and circumstances of the loss or theft to
the police department having jurisdiction where the loss or
theft occurred. The person making the report shall provide the
following information:
(1) Name and permanent address of the owner.
(2) Name of the manufacturer and importer, if
