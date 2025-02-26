Senate Bill 348 Printer's Number 285

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 285

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

348

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, COLLETT, COMITTA, FONTANA,

STREET, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, COSTA, KANE, KIM

AND MILLER, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, providing for report of theft or loss of firearm;

and imposing a penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6115.1. Report of theft or loss of firearm.

(a) Duty to report.--An owner or other person lawfully in

possession of a firearm who suffers the loss or theft of a

firearm shall within 24 hours of the discovery of the loss or

theft report the facts and circumstances of the loss or theft to

the police department having jurisdiction where the loss or

theft occurred. The person making the report shall provide the

following information:

(1) Name and permanent address of the owner.

(2) Name of the manufacturer and importer, if

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18