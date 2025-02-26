Senate Bill 330 Printer's Number 287
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26
[the] an athletic event drawing [to one] as follows :
(i) Ninety-five percent shall be donated within
seven days from the date of the drawing to one or more
designated charitable organizations for which the drawing
was conducted and shall be used exclusively for public
interest purposes.
(ii) Five percent shall be used to fund grants
issued by the Office of State Fire Commissioner under 35
Pa.C.S. Ch. 78 Subchs. B (relating to Fire Company Grant
Program) and C (relating to Emergency Medical Services
Grant Program).
(2) Beginning on the first June 30 one year after the
effective date of this paragraph, and each June 30
thereafter, an affiliated nonprofit organization under
paragraph (1) shall remit the amount collected under
paragraph (1)(ii) in the prior year to the department. The
department shall report the amount remitted under paragraph
(1)(ii) to the State Treasurer . The State Treasurer shall
transfer the amount to a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to fund grants issued by the Office of State
Fire Commissioner under 35 Pa.C.S. Ch. 78 Subchs. B and C.
* * *
(k.1) Report.--
(1) Each affiliated nonprofit organization that conducts
an athletic event drawing shall compile a report with all of
the following information for the prior year:
(i) T he total amount collected from the sale of
athletic event drawing tickets.
(ii) The total amount donated to one or more
