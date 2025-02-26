Submit Release
Senate Bill 330 Printer's Number 287

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - the] by each affiliated nonprofit organization conducting

[the] an athletic event drawing [to one] as follows :

(i) Ninety-five percent shall be donated within

seven days from the date of the drawing to one or more

designated charitable organizations for which the drawing

was conducted and shall be used exclusively for public

interest purposes.

(ii) Five percent shall be used to fund grants

issued by the Office of State Fire Commissioner under 35

Pa.C.S. Ch. 78 Subchs. B (relating to Fire Company Grant

Program) and C (relating to Emergency Medical Services

Grant Program).

(2) Beginning on the first June 30 one year after the

effective date of this paragraph, and each June 30

thereafter, an affiliated nonprofit organization under

paragraph (1) shall remit the amount collected under

paragraph (1)(ii) in the prior year to the department. The

department shall report the amount remitted under paragraph

(1)(ii) to the State Treasurer . The State Treasurer shall

transfer the amount to a restricted revenue account within

the General Fund to fund grants issued by the Office of State

Fire Commissioner under 35 Pa.C.S. Ch. 78 Subchs. B and C.

* * *

(k.1) Report.--

(1) Each affiliated nonprofit organization that conducts

an athletic event drawing shall compile a report with all of

the following information for the prior year:

(i) T he total amount collected from the sale of

athletic event drawing tickets.

(ii) The total amount donated to one or more

