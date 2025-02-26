Senate Bill 351 Printer's Number 288

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 288

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

351

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, SAVAL, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY,

SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE AND

SANTARSIERO, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for infertility treatment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 633.2. Coverage for Infertility Treatment.--(a)

Every health insurance policy that provides pregnancy-related

benefits and is delivered, issued, executed or renewed in this

Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this section

shall provide coverage for the expenses of diagnosis and

