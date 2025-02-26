Senate Bill 351 Printer's Number 288
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 288
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
351
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, SAVAL, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY,
SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE AND
SANTARSIERO, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for infertility treatment.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 633.2. Coverage for Infertility Treatment.--(a)
Every health insurance policy that provides pregnancy-related
benefits and is delivered, issued, executed or renewed in this
Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this section
shall provide coverage for the expenses of diagnosis and
