Senate Bill 352 Printer's Number 289
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - risk to life or property or may create additional problems in
the event of flooding.
* * *
Section 2. Section 4 of the act is amended to read:
Section 4. Scope.
(a) This act shall apply to:
(1) All dams on a natural or artificial watercourse,
other than those licensed pursuant to the Federal Power Act,
where:
(i) the contributory drainage area exceeds 100
acres; or
(ii) the greatest depth of water at maximum storage
elevation exceeds 15 feet; or
(iii) the impounding capacity at maximum storage
elevation exceeds 50 acre-feet.
(2) All dams used for the storage of water not located
on a watercourse and which have no contributory drainage,
where the greatest depth of water at maximum storage
elevation exceeds 15 feet and the impounding capacity at
maximum storage elevation exceeds 50 acre-feet.
(3) All dams used for the storage of fluids or
semifluids other than water, the escape of which may result
in air, water or land pollution, or may result in danger to
persons or property.
(4) All water obstructions and encroachments other than
dams, located in, along, across or projecting into any
watercourse, floodway or body of water, whether temporary or
permanent.
(b) This act shall not apply to a person taking actions to
mitigate a flood-related hazard on a normal agricultural
