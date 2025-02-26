Submit Release
Senate Bill 352 Printer's Number 289

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - risk to life or property or may create additional problems in

the event of flooding.

* * *

Section 2. Section 4 of the act is amended to read:

Section 4. Scope.

(a) This act shall apply to:

(1) All dams on a natural or artificial watercourse,

other than those licensed pursuant to the Federal Power Act,

where:

(i) the contributory drainage area exceeds 100

acres; or

(ii) the greatest depth of water at maximum storage

elevation exceeds 15 feet; or

(iii) the impounding capacity at maximum storage

elevation exceeds 50 acre-feet.

(2) All dams used for the storage of water not located

on a watercourse and which have no contributory drainage,

where the greatest depth of water at maximum storage

elevation exceeds 15 feet and the impounding capacity at

maximum storage elevation exceeds 50 acre-feet.

(3) All dams used for the storage of fluids or

semifluids other than water, the escape of which may result

in air, water or land pollution, or may result in danger to

persons or property.

(4) All water obstructions and encroachments other than

dams, located in, along, across or projecting into any

watercourse, floodway or body of water, whether temporary or

permanent.

(b) This act shall not apply to a person taking actions to

mitigate a flood-related hazard on a normal agricultural

