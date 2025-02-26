Submit Release
Senate Resolution 27 Printer's Number 290

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 290

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

27

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, FONTANA AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to

conduct a study as to the feasibility of establishing a no-

fault catastrophic loss fund to provide payment for claims

brought as the result of birth-related neurological injuries

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is facing a critical shortage of

physicians specializing in obstetrics in both its rural and

urban areas; and

WHEREAS, Obstetrics is a high-risk medical specialty and

physicians practicing obstetrics pay medical malpractice

insurance premiums; and

WHEREAS, A birth that does not meet the medical definition of

a "normal birth" may lead to a malpractice claim against the

attending physician; and

WHEREAS, The cost of claims related to birth-related

neurological injuries can be high; and

WHEREAS, Obstetric services are vital to the health and

welfare of the residents of this Commonwealth; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a study as to the feasibility of

