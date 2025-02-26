Senate Resolution 27 Printer's Number 290
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 290
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
27
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, FONTANA AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to
conduct a study as to the feasibility of establishing a no-
fault catastrophic loss fund to provide payment for claims
brought as the result of birth-related neurological injuries
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is facing a critical shortage of
physicians specializing in obstetrics in both its rural and
urban areas; and
WHEREAS, Obstetrics is a high-risk medical specialty and
physicians practicing obstetrics pay medical malpractice
insurance premiums; and
WHEREAS, A birth that does not meet the medical definition of
a "normal birth" may lead to a malpractice claim against the
attending physician; and
WHEREAS, The cost of claims related to birth-related
neurological injuries can be high; and
WHEREAS, Obstetric services are vital to the health and
welfare of the residents of this Commonwealth; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a study as to the feasibility of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.