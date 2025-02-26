Submit Release
Senate Bill 353 Printer's Number 291

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 291

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

353

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, MASTRIANO, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA,

PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, STEFANO

AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for

K9 Veterans Day.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 38 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1307. K9 Veterans Day.

(a) Legislative findings and declarations.--The General

Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) The official K9 Corps was created on March 13, 1942,

when the United States military began actively recruiting and

training canine forces.

(2) Military working dogs are always on the clock and

actively working in combat zones worldwide.

(3) It is important to recognize the thousands of dogs

that served with honor, dignity and valor throughout history,

around the clock and in combat zones, just like human

