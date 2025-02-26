Senate Bill 353 Printer's Number 291

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 291 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 353 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROWN, MASTRIANO, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, STEFANO AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for K9 Veterans Day. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 38 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 1307. K9 Veterans Day. (a) Legislative findings and declarations.--The General Assembly finds and declares as follows: (1) The official K9 Corps was created on March 13, 1942, when the United States military began actively recruiting and training canine forces. (2) Military working dogs are always on the clock and actively working in combat zones worldwide. (3) It is important to recognize the thousands of dogs that served with honor, dignity and valor throughout history, around the clock and in combat zones, just like human 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

