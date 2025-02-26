Senate Bill 353 Printer's Number 291
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 291
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
353
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, MASTRIANO, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA,
PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, KANE, STEFANO
AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for
K9 Veterans Day.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 38 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1307. K9 Veterans Day.
(a) Legislative findings and declarations.--The General
Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) The official K9 Corps was created on March 13, 1942,
when the United States military began actively recruiting and
training canine forces.
(2) Military working dogs are always on the clock and
actively working in combat zones worldwide.
(3) It is important to recognize the thousands of dogs
that served with honor, dignity and valor throughout history,
around the clock and in combat zones, just like human
