Senate Bill 354 Printer's Number 292

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - * * * Section 2. Section 1732-A(a) of the act is amended to read: Section 1732-A. Provisions Applicable to Charter Schools.-- (a) Charter schools shall be subject to the following: Sections 108, 110, 111, 321, 325, 326, 327, 431, 436, 443, 510, 518, 527, 708, 736, 737, 738, 739, 740, 741, 752, 753, 755, 771, 776, 777, 808, 809, 810, 1109, 1111, 1112(a), 1301, 1310, 1317, 1317.1, 1317.2, 1318, 1326, 1327, 1327.2, 1329, 1330, 1332, 1333, 1333.1, 1333.2, 1333.3, 1372, 1303-A, 1513, 1517, 1518, 1521, 1523, 1531, 1547, 2014-A, Article XIII-A and Article XIV. Act of July 17, 1961 (P.L.776, No.341), known as the "Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act." Act of July 19, 1965 (P.L.215, No.116), entitled "An act providing for the use of eye protective devices by persons engaged in hazardous activities or exposed to known dangers in schools, colleges and universities." Section 4 of the act of January 25, 1966 (1965 P.L.1546, No.541), entitled "An act providing scholarships and providing funds to secure Federal funds for qualified students of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who need financial assistance to attend postsecondary institutions of higher learning, making an appropriation, and providing for the administration of this act." Act of July 12, 1972 (P.L.765, No.181), entitled "An act relating to drugs and alcohol and their abuse, providing for projects and programs and grants to educational agencies, other public or private agencies, institutions or organizations." [Act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1595, No.175), known as the "Antihazing Law."] 20250SB0354PN0292 - 4 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

