Senate Bill 355 Printer's Number 293
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 293
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
355
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, KANE, CULVER, COSTA, DUSH AND
TARTAGLIONE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),
entitled "An act prohibiting unfair methods of competition
and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of
any trade or commerce, giving the Attorney General and
District Attorneys certain powers and duties and providing
penalties," providing for online access control measures.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),
known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law,
is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 3.2. Online Access Control Measures.--(a) Except as
provided in subsection (b), it shall be unlawful for any person
in this Commonwealth to:
(1) Use or cause to be used a software application that runs
automated tasks over the Internet to access a computer, computer
network or computer system, or any part of a computer, computer
network or computer system, for the purpose of purchasing
tickets with the intent to resell the tickets.
