Senate Bill 355 Printer's Number 293

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 293

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

355

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, KANE, CULVER, COSTA, DUSH AND

TARTAGLIONE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),

entitled "An act prohibiting unfair methods of competition

and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of

any trade or commerce, giving the Attorney General and

District Attorneys certain powers and duties and providing

penalties," providing for online access control measures.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),

known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law,

is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 3.2. Online Access Control Measures.--(a) Except as

provided in subsection (b), it shall be unlawful for any person

in this Commonwealth to:

(1) Use or cause to be used a software application that runs

automated tasks over the Internet to access a computer, computer

network or computer system, or any part of a computer, computer

network or computer system, for the purpose of purchasing

tickets with the intent to resell the tickets.

