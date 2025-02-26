Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,219 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 358 Printer's Number 294

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 294

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

358

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, COSTA,

J. WARD, KANE, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, TARTAGLIONE, MILLER, SCHWANK,

MASTRIANO AND FARRY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153),

entitled "An act providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert

System; authorizing and directing the Pennsylvania State

Police to establish and maintain the Pennsylvania Amber Alert

System; assessing costs; and providing for immunity and

penalties," establishing the Pennsylvania Green Alert System;

and further providing for immunity.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and sections 1 and 5(b) of the act of

November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153), referred to as the

Pennsylvania Amber Alert System Law, are amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for the Pennsylvania Amber Alert System and the

Pennsylvania Green Alert System; authorizing and directing

the Pennsylvania State Police to establish and maintain the

[Pennsylvania Amber Alert System] alert systems; assessing

costs; and providing for immunity and penalties.

Section 1. Pennsylvania Amber Alert System [and], Missing

Endangered Person Advisory System (MEPAS) and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 358 Printer's Number 294

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more