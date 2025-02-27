Genomic Services Market to Reach $17.5B by 2032 | 11.8% CAGR Growth (2024-2032)
Rapid Advancements in Genomics and Government Initiatives Drive Market GrowthAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Genomic Services Market, valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at an 11.8% CAGR, reaching USD 17.5 billion by 2032. Discover trends, drivers, and key players shaping the industry.
Market analysis
The Genomic Services Market is driven by, including the rapid adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in genomic data analysis, and the growing emphasis on precision medicine. Health authorities around the world are increasingly investing in genomic research to enhance healthcare outcomes, and initiatives like the U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative or the UK’s 100,000 Genomes Project are driving demand for genomic services. Moreover, these services are becoming increasingly accessible to researchers, clinicians, and patients alike due to the declining cost of sequencing and the availability of genomic data. Also, another major trend is the growing use of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing that enables individuals gain access to their genetic information for health, ancestry and wellness. "Consumer demand for genetic testing is reinforced by technological advancements and the expanding availability of genetic testing." Moreover, the combination of genomic data with electronic health records (EHRs) is facilitating healthcare providers in delivering more personalized and efficient treatments, which is another factor that is fuelling the market.
Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2873
Market Segmentation
By Service Type
In 2023, the Genomic Services Market was dominated by the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment, which held a 34.5% market share. Next generation sequencing (NGS) has completely changed how genomics research and diagnostic testing are done, capable of sequencing whole genomes in a high-throughput, low-cost manner. It has applications in cancer genomics, rare disease diagnosis, pharmacogenomics, and infectious disease surveillance. This segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing uptake of NGS in research institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. Moreover, the growing number of novel NGS platforms and uses of NGS in precision medicine are expected to be future positive drivers for the market.
By Technology
The largest share by technology is Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) with a share of 35.9% in 2023. Principle and significance PCR is a method used in genomic services that are used to amplify specific DNA sequences and is used for genetic testing, diagnosis of diseases, and forensic analysis. Its versatility, accuracy, and affordability have made it an ideal tool for both researchers and clinicians. Recent developments of PCR like digital PCR and real time PCR have made PCR even more powerful by allowing the comparison using more accurate and careful detection of very subtle genetic differences. Owing to the increasing demand for PCR-based diagnostics especially in infectious diseases, oncology, and genetic disorders, the PCR-based diagnostic kits market is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years.
By End Use
Research institutes were the leading end-users of genomic services in 2023, holding a 38.4% market share. Frontline genomic research areas being pioneered by these institutes include cancer genomics, pharmacogenomics, and population genetics. These factors are driving the demand for genomic services in this segment due to the increasing availability of funding for genomic research and collaboration between academic institutions and industry players. Further, the increasing focus on gaining insight, in genetic basis of diseases and the development of targeted therapies, is anticipated to support the growth of genomic services in research institutes.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the Genomic Services Market in 2023, accounting for the largest revenue share. The advanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of key market players, and high investments in genomic research in this region are attributed to the leadership of the market in North America. The region has experienced a rapid adoption of genomic services, fueled in part by government initiatives like U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative and Cancer Moonshot Program. In addition, the market is being propelled by an increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for personalized medicine. In addition, the dominance of the region is due to the presence of major genomic service providers in the region, that is, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a strong growth rate in the forecast period, due to fast-growing health infrastructure, escalating government initiatives in genomic research, and the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in genomics to improve healthcare outcomes and address the growing burden of chronic diseases. Initiatives like China’s Precision Medicine Initiative and India’s Genome India Project are creating significant growth opportunities for genomic service providers in the region. Additionally, the increasing adoption of NGS and PCR technologies in clinical diagnostics and research is expected to further drive market growth.
Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2873
Key Players in Genomic Services Market
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• 23andMe, Inc.
• Agilent Technologies
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• BGI Genomics
• Color Genomics, Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• GE Healthcare
• Illumina, Inc.
• Myriad Genetics, Inc.
• Eppendorf AG
• Eurofins Scientific
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Oxford Nanopore Technologies
• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
• QIAGEN N.V.
• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and others.
Buy Full Research Report on Genomic Services Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2873
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315 636 4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.