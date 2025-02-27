Tony Piccolo to run for Ngadjuri

Release date: 27/02/25

Tony Piccolo will run for the new electorate of Ngadjuri at next year’s State Election, as he strives to continue fighting for the area he has advocated for almost 20 years.

Changes by the Electoral Districts Boundaries Commission have created the new electorate of Ngadjuri, replacing Frome.

Almost one third of Tony Piccolo’s electorate of Light has been moved into Ngadjuri since he was first elected in 2006.

Ngadjuri also includes many areas Tony has represented under previous boundaries of Light including the townships and areas of Freeling, Roseworthy, Wasleys, Templers, Woolsheds, Pinkerton Plains, Reeves Plains, Kangaroo Flat, Magdala, Morn Hill, Gawler Belt, Gawler River, Ward Belt, Buchfelde, Hewett and parts of Hamley Bridge.

Tony has represented the broader area since 1985 - on the local council and in Parliament – including six years as the Mayor of the Town of Gawler and 19 years as the Member for Light in the House of Assembly.

The electorate of Ngadjuri also includes Clare, Mintaro, Eudunda, Kapunda, Mallala and Dublin, covering Adelaide Plains Council, Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council and part of Light Regional Council, Wakefield Regional Council and the Regional Council of Goyder.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Tony Piccolo has been a champion for this area for two decades, and I’m thrilled he’s going to run in the new electorate of Ngadjuri.

Tony has a proven track record of delivering for his community, and I’m confident he will continue to get things done for the people who live in Ngadjuri.

This is a region that is set to grow, and they need somebody like Tony, who can be their voice in the State Parliament and in Government.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo, Labor candidate for Ngadjuri

I look forward to the challenge ahead and the opportunity to return to many communities that I’ve previously represented whilst also building new relationships with those communities who have been so welcoming throughout my Duty Membership.

I hold the Mid-North with great fondness, it is a beautiful part of our State, from its quintessential Australian landscapes to its historic country towns. These features were often the backdrop of adventures for my family when we first arrived in Australia, that I was then able to share with my sons when they were young.

Since I was appointed, as the Duty Member for these communities, I have thrown myself into the role, actively engaging with sporting clubs, services groups, members of the farming community and local businesses, at each stop actively listening to their needs and aspirations for their communities and their futures, gaining critical insights.

I’ve previously had the privilege of serving large portions of the newly created electorate of Ngadjuri including the communities of Wasleys, Freeling and Roseworthy, that have retained close contact with me, with community organisations frequently inviting me to various events, celebrations, and community milestones, despite changes in the electoral boundaries.

As I have in done throughout my time as the Member for Light, my commitment to the new communities I seek to represent is that the community is at the core of everything I do. Issues don’t stop at electorate boundaries and are often of a regional nature.

My message to the electors of Ngadjuri is this - irrespective of your political views or beliefs, I am firm believer of the Australian adage a “Fair Go For All” and I look forward to working with you to provide a strong voice and passionate advocacy for your community.