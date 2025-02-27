$10m investment for Two Wells Primary School

Release date: 27/02/25

Two Wells Primary School will receive a major investment replacing outdated buildings, following a $10m funding announcement.

The Premier, along with the Minister for Education, visited Two Wells Primary School today, to coincide with Country Cabinet, which is taking place in the Northern Adelaide Plains region.

Th school was established in 1865 when it was initially run from the town’s main street, before moving to its current location on Gawler Road in 1979.

Planning is underway with the school to develop building plans to best meet their education needs.

This adds to an investment of more than $50 million, announced last month, for priority infrastructure work at several South Australian schools.

Multi-million-dollar improvements will also be made at Fairview Park Primary School, Fulham Gardens Primary School, Fraser Park Primary School, Taparra Primary School and Mount Barker High School.

The State Government’s comprehensive infrastructure plan focuses on revamping the state’s public school facilities over the next 20 years to address urgent upgrades and expansions to help with capacity.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Investing in our people, particularly our young people, is one of the best investments a government can make – and ensuing they have access to a great education with great facilities is the first step.

This funding is targeted to help public schools with the greatest need deliver an education for students in facilities that are modern and fit for purpose.

Every investment we are making is aimed at making sure families can be confident in choosing their local school.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Every community deserves to have the best education facilities, and the Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to making every school a great school.

As is the case in many country towns, Two Wells Primary School is incredibly important to local families and is at the heart of the local community.

The school needs to ensure it has capacity for the strong predicted growth that will occur in the northern suburbs and this investment will ensure it has the infrastructure needed well into the future.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo

Schools are an important part of their local communities, and I am so pleased to see this significant investment announced today for Two Wells Primary School.

I have been advocating for this upgrade for a while as I know what it will mean for the students and their families.

It is important schools have up to date and modern infrastructure that will serve the community, well into the future.

Attributable to Two Wells Primary School Principal Kirsty Brumby

This is incredibly exciting news for Two Wells Primary School, and I know the local community will also be thrilled.

This is my first term at the school, but even in these early weeks I’ve seen just how incredibly strong the sense of community is here in Two Wells, and I know everyone will join us in this celebration.

Two Wells is a wonderful part of the Adelaide Plains region, and I know the school have worked hard to make the best of the aging infrastructure here, but this investment will mean we can do so much more to support our students.