Esports Market Size to Surpass USD 13.7 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The esports industry is booming, driven by investments, tech innovations, and a growing global audience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Esports Market size was USD 2.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.76% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2735 By Revenue Source, Sponsorships Dominate Esports Revenue in 2023, While Media Rights Poised for Rapid GrowthSponsorships led the charge with more than 39.9% of revenues globally in 2023. Advertisers are also getting creative with their promotions at esports events, and sponsorships have become a major source of income for teams, players, and events. Also, it is expected that media rights will have the fastest growth rate with more than 24.1% CAGR, as esports organizations monetize broadcasting deals with large streaming platforms.By Streaming Type, Live Streaming Leads Esports Market in 2023, While VoD Gains Momentum for Future GrowthIn 2023, the live-streaming segment dominated the market, accounting for more than 54% of overall revenue. Live esports events are interactive, allowing thousands to engage in real-time, increasing the number of viewers and the advertising value. The video-on-demand (VoD) segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow very rapidly as it caters to global fans who prefer to watch recorded matches at their convenience.By Gaming Genre, FPS Games Dominate Esports Market in 2023, While MOBA Genre Poised for Explosive GrowthFPS games had the largest market share in 2023, reaching over 39.2%. Games such as “Counter-Strike” and “Call of Duty” have frenetic, immersive play styles that entice participants and viewers alike. Games with modes for cooperative play against computer-controlled opponents are also capable of extensive repetition but on a different level, such as the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre represented by "League of Legends," which is projected to see explosive growth.Buy Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2735 North America Dominates Esports Revenue in 2023, While Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest GrowthNorth America commanded a major revenue share of over 29.7% in 2023, with a dominant U.S. market. The region is driven by established esports leagues like the Overwatch League and the North America League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS). A multi-million-dollar esports machine has emerged in North America thanks to big investments from game developers, streaming platforms, and advertisers.The Asia-Pacific region will see the highest growth rate at over 24.3% in the upcoming forecast period. Recognizing esports as an official sport in 2003, China has gone on to build a lucrative and flourishing professional scene. South Korea remains an esports superpower thanks to its variety of esports infrastructure from team houses to dedicated staff. The Korean Esports Association (KeSPA) signed a three-year sponsorship contract with SK Telecom in April 2022 to enhance Korea’s esports position internationally.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.