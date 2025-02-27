Hosting of international concerts echoes glamour and vigor of China's Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the upbeat and energetic British love song "Shape of You" meets the picturesque and modern city of east China's Hangzhou, what sparks will fly?

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's concerts, held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium from February 24 to March 2, sold out instantly, according to the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism, with crowds flooding the venue and streets and colorful activities.

Sheeran, a leading international singer-songwriter, delivered six consecutive performances to audiences from China and all over the world, reigniting the cultural consumption boom in this global metropolis.

This concert marked Sheeran's first visit to China in nearly a decade, with Hangzhou being his only stop in the country. Coincidentally, the Japanese girl group XG is set to kick off their world tour encore concert "The First HOWL" at the same venue in Hangzhou on March 21, followed by performances from Imagine Dragons and Mika Nakashima in April.

The influx of international stars reinforces the vibrant growth of concert-related economic activity in Hangzhou.

In recent years, the number and international scope of concerts in Hangzhou have steadily increased. Statistics from the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism show that in 2024, Hangzhou hosted 107 concerts, rising from 17th to 4th nationwide. Concert and music festival performances skyrocketed 470.37 percent year on year, with audience numbers and box office revenues surging 409.01 percent and 480.9 percent, respectively, making it the leading cultural entertainment format in terms of box office share.

International stars like Sheeran and XG are drawn to Hangzhou for good reason. The city not only has a deep cultural respect but also a solid foundation to rapidly scale its concert economy and enhance its international profile.

Historically, Hangzhou has been a center of cultural prosperity, serving as the capital of the Southern Song Dynasty and attracting numerous scholars and artists, who left a rich cultural legacy and fostered an atmosphere of cultural diversity and innovation.

The success of a concert depends not only on the venue but also on the local infrastructure related to dining, accommodation, tourism, and transportation. During Sheeran's concerts, over 75 percent of attendees were from outside Hangzhou, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the city.

As one of China's best-known tourist destinations and wealthiest cities, Hangzhou boasts robust tourism infrastructure. The city has recently hosted major international events like the G20 Summit, Asian Games, and Global Digital Trade Expo, continuously improving its facilities to support large-scale concert projects.

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, where Sheeran and XG perform, is known for its elegant design, advanced audiovisual equipment, and capacity of over 10,000. This venue has become a coveted location for many international artists.

Notably, around 1,500 overseas guests from the U.S., Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore purchased tickets to attend the concerts. With its high profile, well-developed infrastructure, and convenient services, Hangzhou welcomed 1.1669 million overnight international visits in 2024, marking a 107.8-percent year-on-year increase, and building experience in hosting international singers and fan events.

"I didn't expect the venue to be so convenient; all the staff I met spoke English, and I even had Chinese audience greeting me in English. I'm impressed by the warmth of Hangzhou," said German fan Robert, who managed to secure tickets for three shows.

A single grand concert can energize an entire city's consumption ecosystem. As Hangzhou enters the "post-Asian Games" era, it aims to focus on developing cultural, sports, and exhibition industries to stimulate growth along the entire supply chain.

To support this development, Hangzhou has introduced a range of supportive policies. Last year, the city announced measures to further promote the synergy between performances, competitions, and tourism, setting the stage for enhancing itself as an international consumption center.

Among the new initiatives are support for large concerts, major sporting events, and significant exhibition projects. During this year's gathering of municipal lawmakers and advisers, Hangzhou reiterated its commitment to advancing the integration of cultural performances and tourism.

According to the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism, discussions are ongoing with various major international starts about concert schedules. As more international voices echo in Hangzhou, the city's unique charm that bridges China and the world will be increasingly under the global spotlight.

