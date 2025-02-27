Submit Release
Landsea Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

  • Record fourth quarter home sales revenue of $450.6 million
  • Record fourth quarter home closings of 937, up 41%
  • Record full year total revenue of $1.55 billion
  • Fourth quarter net new home orders of 636, up 60%
  • Fourth quarter cash from operations of $47.8 million
  • Fourth quarter net income of $3.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share
  • Full year net income of $17.2 million or $0.47 per diluted share
  • Year-end book value per share of $18.37

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”) announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $6.5 million and net income of $3.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.1 million or $0.25 per diluted share. For the full year, pretax income was $26.7 million, and net income was $17.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. Reported net income for the year includes one-time pretax transaction costs of $8.5 million or $0.17 per diluted share impact. Excluding these costs, net income would have been $23.6 million or $0.64 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $41.7 million or $1.14 per diluted share. Excluding the one-time transaction costs, adjusted net income was $48.0 million or $1.31 per diluted share.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes produced strong year-over-year top-line growth of 22% in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven primarily by a 41% increase in new home deliveries,” said John Ho, Landsea Homes’ Chief Executive Officer. “For the full year of 2024, total revenues came in at a record $1.6 billion, and the company closed the highest level of new home deliveries in its history at 2,831. These results were made possible by the great execution and hard work from our team members, as well as the strategic growth initiatives we’ve pursued since our company’s founding.”

Mr. Ho continued, “We generated 636 net new orders during the fourth quarter, which represented a 60% increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Our sales pace came in at 2.7 homes per community per month, which was a 23% improvement over the same period last year. Mortgage incentives continue to be an important selling tool with buyers, and we utilized them during the quarter to drive order activity and clear out some of the excess standing inventory at our communities. While this had a negative impact on our margins, it also resulted in better cash generation and a reduction in our spec inventory. During the quarter we generated $47.8 million in cash from our operations.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “We believe we are in a strong position as we head into the spring selling season, thanks to our great community locations and our unique product portfolio. Our High-Performance Homes continue to stand out from the competition, both in terms of quality and value, and we feel this differentiation is key to winning over discerning buyers in the market for a new home. As a result, I remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for our company.”

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Total revenue was a record $486.7 million, up 22% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by contributions from the Colorado division, increased deliveries in Texas as a result of the Antares acquisition, the opening of our Austin communities, and a 55% increase in home sales revenue from the Arizona division.

New homes delivered increased 41% to 937 homes at an average sales price of $481,000, compared to 664 homes at an average sales price of $572,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net new home orders increased 60% to 636 homes with a dollar value of $289.8 million, an average sales price of $456,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.7 sales per active community. This compares to 398 homes with a dollar value of $218.9 million, an average sales price of $550,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.2 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 14% compared to 13% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total lots owned or controlled at December 31, 2024, were 10,944, representing a 4.2 year supply based on the last twelve months’ net orders. This compares to 11,176 owned or controlled at December 31, 2023. The company continues to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 56% of lots while the remaining 44% are owned.

Home sales gross margin in the fourth quarter was 12.5% compared to 15.9% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 18.4% compared to 20.8% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily the result of elevated mortgage rates and the higher cost of sales incentives used to close homes during the quarter.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes decreased 76% to $3.0 million compared to $12.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.1 million compared to $16.3 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.08, compared to $0.33 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.25 compared to $0.43 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $38.6 million compared to $40.3 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2024 Operating Results

Total revenue was a record $1.6 billion, up 28% compared to the full year 2023, primarily driven by the Arizona division producing a 40% increase in home sales revenue on a 38% increase in deliveries, coupled with the Antares acquisition in the DFW market, and the opening of Austin communities. In total, Texas delivered 414 homes and $168.9 million in revenue.

New homes delivered increased 33% to a record 2,831 homes at an average sales price of $525,000, compared to 2,123 homes at an average sales price of $551,000 for the full year 2023.

Net new home orders increased 35% to 2,634 homes with a dollar value of $1.3 billion, an average sales price of $504,000, and a monthly absorption rate of 2.8 sales per active community. This compares to 1,947 homes with a dollar value of $1.1 billion, an average sales price of $571,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.8 sales per active community in the prior year. The increase in new home orders was primarily from significant increases in Colorado and Texas following recent acquisitions in those segments, and a 36% and 24% increase in the Arizona and Florida segments, respectively, partially offset by a 35% decrease in the California segment due to repositioning the pipeline of communities in Northern California.

Total homes in backlog at the end of 2024 was 390 homes with a dollar value of $212.4 million and an average sales price of $545,000 compared to 517 homes with a dollar value of $335.6 million and an average sales price of $649,000 at December 31, 2023.

Home sales gross margin was 14.7% compared to 17.3% in the prior year. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 20.3% compared to 22.4% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to elevated mortgage rates and the associated increase to closing incentives across the operating segments.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes decreased 41.1% to $17.2 million compared to $29.2 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $41.7 million compared to $48.6 million in the prior year. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.47, a 37.3% decrease compared to $0.75 in 2023. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $1.14 compared to $1.24 in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $136.2 million compared to $112.3 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total liquidity of $241.8 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $57.2 million and $184.5 million in availability under the Company’s $455.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt, net of issuance costs, was $725.4 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $543.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 51.8% at December 31, 2024 and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 47.7% at December 31, 2024. This compares to a debt to capital ratio of 44.1% and a net debt to total capital ratio of 30.4% at December 31, 2023.

First quarter 2025

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 600 to 700
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $475,000 to $500,000
  • Home sales gross margins between 13% and 14% on a GAAP basis and between 18% and 19% on an adjusted basis

Full Year 2025

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 3,000 to 3,400
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $500,000 to $525,000
  • Home sales gross margins approximately 15% on a GAAP basis and approximately 20% on an adjusted basis

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

  • Toll-free dial-in number: 800-274-8461
  • International dial-in number: 203-518-9814

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after conference end time through March 14, 2025.

Replay Details:

  • Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
  • International replay number: 412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 11158244

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;
  • our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;
  • changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;
  • our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;
  • the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;
  • our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;
  • our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;
  • the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and
  • the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Stock Repurchase

Under its stock repurchase program, Landsea Homes may purchase its common stock in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh, CFA
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
(310) 924-9036

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527

Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  December 31,
    2024     2023  
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,322   $ 119,555  
Cash held in escrow   3,921     49,091  
Real estate inventories   1,339,082     1,121,726  
Due from affiliates   419     4,348  
Goodwill   155,597     68,639  
Other assets   148,996     107,873  
Total assets $ 1,701,337   $ 1,471,232  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 86,348   $ 77,969  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   212,645     160,256  
Due to affiliates   881     881  
Line of credit facility, net   194,435     307,631  
Senior notes, net   530,919     236,143  
Total liabilities   1,025,228     782,880  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,712,850 issued and 36,316,855 outstanding as of December 31, 2024, 41,382,453 issued and 36,520,894 outstanding as of December 31, 2023   4     4  
Additional paid-in capital   462,363     465,290  
Retained earnings   204,815     187,584  
Total stockholders’ equity   667,182     652,878  
Noncontrolling interests   8,927     35,474  
Total equity   676,109     688,352  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,701,337   $ 1,471,232  
 


Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
    2024     2023     2024       2023  
Revenue              
Home sales $ 450,554   $ 379,668   $ 1,486,938     $ 1,169,867  
Lot sales and other   36,127     17,947     63,399       40,080  
Total revenues   486,681     397,615     1,550,337       1,209,947  
               
Cost of sales              
Home sales   394,244     319,392     1,268,968       967,034  
Lot sales and other   31,099     12,169     53,577       27,939  
Total cost of sales   425,343     331,561     1,322,545       994,973  
               
Gross margin              
Home sales   56,310     60,276     217,970       202,833  
Lot sales and other   5,028     5,778     9,822       12,141  
Total gross margin   61,338     66,054     227,792       214,974  
               
Sales and marketing expenses   31,593     21,576     98,189       73,248  
General and administrative expenses   24,575     27,219     102,144       101,442  
Total operating expenses   56,168     48,795     200,333       174,690  
               
Income from operations   5,170     17,259     27,459       40,284  
               
Other (expense) income, net   1,307     1,491     (784 )     4,261  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability                  
Pretax income   6,477     18,750     26,675       44,545  
               
Provision for income taxes   3,303     5,572     8,141       11,895  
               
Net income   3,174     13,178     18,534       32,650  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   128     703     1,303       3,414  
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 3,046   $ 12,475   $ 17,231     $ 29,236  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.08   $ 0.33   $ 0.48     $ 0.75  
Diluted $ 0.08   $ 0.33   $ 0.47     $ 0.75  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   36,289,952     37,349,364     36,262,257       38,885,003  
Diluted   36,559,557     37,537,270     36,556,070       39,076,322  
               


Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   % Change
  Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 250   $ 109,277   $ 437   162   $ 70,629   $ 436   54%   55%   —%
California 123     93,580     761   199     169,183     850   (38)%   (45)%   (10)%
Colorado 37     16,320     441   11     7,410     674   236%   120%   (35)%
Florida 338     157,971     467   292     132,446     454   16%   19%   3%
Metro New York       N/A         N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Texas 189     73,406     388         N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Total 937   $ 450,554   $ 481   664   $ 379,668   $ 572   41%   19%   (16)%


  Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   % Change
  Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 838   $ 369,602   $ 441   607   $ 264,067   $ 435   38%   40%   1%
California 518     456,585     881   514     439,939     856   1%   4%   3%
Colorado 118     54,256     460   11     7,410     674   973%   632%   (32)%
Florida 942     433,104     460   986     452,608     459   (4)%   (4)%   —%
Metro New York 1     4,475     4,475   1     1,649     1,649   —%   171%   171%
Texas 414     168,916     408   4     4,194     1,049   10,250%   3,928%   (61)%
Total 2,831   $ 1,486,938   $ 525   2,123   $ 1,169,867   $ 551   33%   27%   (5)%
 


Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 168 $ 72,217 $ 430 3.1   124 $ 54,061 $ 436 2.2   35% 34% (1)% 41%
California 82   59,389   724 2.5   76   73,619   969 2.5   8% (19)% (25)% —%
Colorado 29   12,867   444 3.2   2   1,286   643 0.7   1,350% 901% (31)% 357%
Florida 192   83,707   436 2.4   196   89,926   459 2.2   (2)% (7)% (5)% 9%
Metro New York   N/A     N/A   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas 165   61,656   374 2.8     N/A   N/A N/A N/A N/A
Total 636 $ 289,836 $ 456 2.7   398 $ 218,892 $ 550 2.2   60% 32% (17)% 23%


  Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 812 $ 361,869 $ 446 3.4   598 $ 255,513 $ 427 2.9   36% 42% 4% 17%
California 387   323,892   837 3.2   596   519,664   872 4.4   (35)% (38)% (4)% (27)%
Colorado (1) 110   50,120   456 3.3   2   1,286   643 0.7   5,400% 3,797% (29)% 371%
Florida 923   429,902   466 2.6   747   330,195   442 2.1   24% 30% 5% 24%
Metro New York 1   4,475   4,475         N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas 401   158,331   395 2.2   4   4,194   1,049 1.1   9,925% 3,675% (62)% 100%
Total 2,634 $ 1,328,589 $ 504 2.8   1,947 $ 1,110,852 $ 571 2.8   35% 20% (12)% —%
(1) The monthly absorption rates calculation for Colorado in 2023 is based on three months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Richfield in October 2023.
 


Average Selling Communities

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024 2023 % Change   2024 2023 % Change
Arizona   18.0 19.0 (5)%   19.8 17.3 14%
California   11.0 10.0 10%   10.1 11.3 (11)%
Colorado (1)   3.0 1.0 200%   2.8 1.0 180%
Florida   27.0 30.0 (10)%   29.1 29.7 (2)%
Metro New York(2)   N/A   N/A
Texas   19.7 N/A   15.5 0.3 5,067%
Total   78.7 60.0 31%   77.2 58.8 31%
(1) The full year average selling communities calculation for Colorado in 2023 is based on three months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Richfield in October 2023.
(2) Our Metro New York segment includes one project with only one residential unit and a retail space remaining to sell and deliver. Therefore we do not consider it to have any active selling communities.
 


Backlog

  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   % Change
  Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 70   $ 33,700   $ 481   96   $ 41,433   $ 432   (27)%   (19)%   11%
California 30     25,477     849   161     158,170     982   (81)%   (84)%   (14)%
Colorado 6     3,404     567   14     7,540     539   (57)%   (55)%   5%
Florida 227     125,282     552   246     128,484     522   (8)%   (2)%   6%
Metro New York       N/A         N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Texas(1) 57     24,533     430         N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Total 390   $ 212,396   $ 545   517   $ 335,627   $ 649   (25)%   (37)%   (16)%
 
(1) Backlog acquired in Texas at the date of the Antares acquisition was 70 homes with a value of $35,118 thousand.
 


Lots Owned or Controlled

  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023    
  Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total   Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total   % Change
Arizona 1,210 1,633 2,843   1,688 1,662 3,350   (15)%
California 683 938 1,621   657 1,422 2,079   (22)%
Colorado 204 259 463   127 155 282   64%
Florida 1,414 1,487 2,901   1,964 1,649 3,613   (20)%
Metro New York 1 1   2 2   (50)%
Texas 1,310 1,805 3,115   130 1,720 1,850   68%
Total 4,822 6,122 10,944   4,568 6,608 11,176   (2)%
 


Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

  Three Months Ended December 31,
    2024   %     2023   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 450,554   100.0 %   $ 379,668   100.0 %
Cost of home sales   394,244   87.5 %     319,392   84.1 %
Home sales gross margin   56,310   12.5 %     60,276   15.9 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   18,823   4.2 %     14,045   3.7 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairments     %       %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments   75,133   16.7 %     74,321   19.6 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   7,890   1.8 %     4,760   1.3 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 83,023   18.4 %   $ 79,081   20.8 %


  Year Ended December 31,
    2024   %     2023   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 1,486,938   100.0 %   $ 1,169,867   100.0 %
Cost of home sales   1,268,968   85.3 %     967,034   82.7 %
Home sales gross margin   217,970   14.7 %     202,833   17.3 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   58,739   4.0 %     35,576   3.0 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairments   800   0.1 %     4,700   0.4 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments   277,509   18.7 %     243,109   20.8 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   24,569   1.7 %     18,820   1.6 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 302,078   20.3 %   $ 261,929   22.4 %
 


EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss on debt modification, (vii) transaction costs related to business combinations, and (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period.

Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

  Three Months Ended December 31,
    2024     2023  
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 3,174   $ 13,178  
Provision for income taxes   3,303     5,572  
Interest in cost of sales   18,729     14,452  
Depreciation and amortization expense   2,067     1,326  
EBITDA   27,273     34,528  
Real estate inventories impairments and abandoned project costs   214     253  
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   7,890     4,760  
Transaction costs   2,534     757  
Write-off of offering costs   729      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,640   $ 40,298  


  Year Ended December 31,
    2024     2023  
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 18,534   $ 32,650  
Provision for income taxes   8,141     11,895  
Interest in cost of sales   60,953     36,330  
Depreciation and amortization expense   7,366     5,104  
EBITDA   94,994     85,979  
Real estate inventories impairments and abandoned project costs   2,916     5,698  
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   24,569     18,820  
Transaction costs   7,787     1,390  
Write-off of offering costs   729     436  
Loss on debt modification   5,180      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 136,175   $ 112,323  
 


Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company at the time and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our prior parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, loss on debt modification, and real estate inventories impairment, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. Beginning in the year ended December 31, 2024, we began adjusting for abandoned project costs as a write-off of real estate inventories similar to real estate inventories impairment. We adjusted the prior period presented to maintain comparability between the periods. We adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our prior parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

  Three Months Ended December 31,
    2024     2023  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 3,046   $ 12,475  
       
Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs   214     253  
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   24     131  
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   7,890     4,760  
Total adjustments   8,128     5,144  
Tax-effected adjustments (1)   6,055     3,796  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 9,101   $ 16,271  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.08   $ 0.33  
Diluted $ 0.08   $ 0.33  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.25   $ 0.44  
Diluted $ 0.25   $ 0.43  
       
Weighted shares outstanding      
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   36,289,952     37,349,364  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   36,559,557     37,537,270  
(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.


  Year Ended December 31,
    2024     2023  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 17,231   $ 29,236  
       
Real estate inventories impairment and abandoned project costs   2,916     5,698  
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   153     1,718  
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   24,569     18,820  
Loss on debt modification   5,180      
Total adjustments   32,818     26,236  
Tax-effected adjustments (1)   24,448     19,358  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 41,679   $ 48,594  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.48   $ 0.75  
Diluted $ 0.47   $ 0.75  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 1.15   $ 1.25  
Diluted $ 1.14   $ 1.24  
       
Weighted shares outstanding      
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   36,262,257     38,885,003  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   36,556,070     39,076,322  
(1)  Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.
 


Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

  December 31,
    2024       2023  
  (dollars in thousands)
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 725,354     $ 543,774  
Total equity   676,109       688,352  
Total capital $ 1,401,463     $ 1,232,126  
Ratio of debt to capital   51.8 %     44.1 %
       
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 725,354     $ 543,774  
Less: cash and cash equivalents   53,322       119,555  
Less: cash held in escrow   3,921       49,091  
Net debt $ 668,111     $ 375,128  
       
Total capital $ 1,401,463     $ 1,232,126  
Ratio of net debt to total capital   47.7 %     30.4 %

