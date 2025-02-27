Deputy Minister Makhotso Maggie Sotyu: Sustainable Tourism Conference

Address by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Hon. Ms. Makhotso Maggie Sotyu (MP) at the Sustainable Tourism Conference

Programme Director,

The Executive Mayor,

Chairperson of Afrikan Native Travel,

Political heads,

DG, CEOs,

Departmental Officials,

Community Members,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning, invited guests, industry leaders, ladies and gentlemen, and most importantly, our entrepreneurs and business owners who are shaping the future of tourism.

I want to express my profound gratitude for being accorded the privilege to address you all here today at the Sustainable Tourism Conference.

Programme Director, it is an honour to stand before everyone today at this critical conference, where we come together to address a pressing issue in our industry—sustainable tourism.

This conversation should not only be about preserving the environment, but also about building long-term economic opportunities to ensure inclusive growth and to position black-owned businesses at the forefront of a thriving and responsible tourism sector.

As we all know, tourism is a powerful driver of economic growth and job creation. But if not managed responsibly, it can have a negative impact on our natural resources, displace communities, and leave more harm than good.

Embracing sustainable tourism by black-owned businesses is not just about being part of a worldwide trend, but it is a necessity for resilience, competitiveness, and profitability.

Challenges and opportunities for black-owned tourism businesses

Ladies and gentlemen, sustainability also refers to the ability to pursue development, create jobs, and build the economy.

One reality is that many black-owned tourism businesses face systemic barriers, have limited access to finances, and even struggle with market visibility.

Our conference needs to also address issues such as these and look for solutions to promote sustainable tourism in the long run.

Green initiatives should also be seen as an important way to sustain tourism. Many visitors across the world prefer green establishments. They also prefer businesses that invest in local communities. If we do not adapt, we risk being left behind.

When I say we need to adapt, I refer to the fact that sustainability in tourism is about making smart, future-proof decisions.

It is important that black-owned businesses get on board and embrace profitable, eco-friendly operations such as energy-efficient practices and eco-friendly waste management.

Let us think broadly, from guesthouses using solar energy to restaurants sourcing locally grown organic produce.

Community-driven tourism and technology adoption

I mentioned previously that visitors are drawn toward businesses that invest in local communities.

With this said, black-owned businesses are uniquely positioned to champion community-driven tourism.

By offering authentic, local experiences such as cultural tours and township experiences, you can create meaningful travel encounters while ensuring economic benefits within the local communities.

As we move with the times, it is crucial that we embrace AI and digital platforms. Social media and online tools now allow travellers to search specifically for eco-conscious businesses.

Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs must remember: If your business is not telling a sustainable story, you are missing an important opportunity to attract modern travellers from all over the world.

South Africa’s role in G20 and opportunities for tourism businesses

Ladies and gentlemen, the year 2025 holds great significance for our country, as South Africa takes centre stage as both the chair and host of the Group 20 (G20).

With the world’s attention increasingly focused on us, this is a remarkable opportunity to showcase our nation’s leadership and global influence.

In November 2025, Johannesburg will host the world’s most influential leaders for the Presidential Summit.

A series of ministerial and senior officials’ meetings will be held across the country as a build-up towards the main G20 Summit in November.

Our government has ensured that these meetings are held nationwide, providing a unique opportunity to showcase our world-class facilities, rich heritage, and unmatched tourism offerings.

As these G20 meetings take place, it is crucial for township businesses to be prepared, ensuring our products and services address key market needs.

Government support for black-owned businesses in tourism

Programme Director, as government, we acknowledge that we have a big role to play. We recognise that black entrepreneurs need support to transition towards sustainability.

That is why I want to highlight programmes that the government currently offers to strengthen such initiatives:

Tourism Incentive Programme – implemented to promote, transform, and encourage the development and growth of the tourism sector.

Tourism Transformation Fund – offers a combination of debt finance and grant funding for smaller, new, and expansion tourism development projects with majority black shareholding.

This programme is administered through the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Green Tourism Incentive Programme – aimed at star-graded tourism establishments wanting to move towards greener practices.

The programme offers partial grant funding support for the cost of retrofitting tourism facilities with energy and water efficiency equipment. The application window is open until the end of the month, and information is available on the Department of Tourism website.



Conclusion: A call to action

Ladies and gentlemen, we remain committed to strengthening the competitiveness of tourism SMMEs through ongoing entrepreneurial development, skills training, advisory support, mentorship, information sharing, and market exposure programmes.

Additionally, the Department will continue implementing destination enhancement and route development initiatives to diversify tourism experiences.

To every black tourism entrepreneur here today, I want to say: The future of tourism is sustainability.

Your business has the power to redefine African tourism. We must move from seeing sustainability as a challenge and embrace it as an opportunity.

Let us commit ourselves today—government, private sector, entrepreneurs, and small enterprises—to investing in a tourism industry that is profitable, ethical, inclusive, and future-proof.

Programme Director, together we can ensure that black-owned businesses are not just mere participants in the tourism sector, but leaders in its sustainable transformation.

I thank you all.

#GovZAUpdates #ServiceDeliveryZA