Government Communications hosts panel discussion on importance of paying attention to the boy child, 27 Feb

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a panel discussion on the importance of paying attention to the Boy Child.

The panel discussion will bring together experts, thought leaders, and government officials to explore critical issues related to how society can work together to promote positive masculinity amongst boy children.

The discussions seek to mobilize society to pay attention to the boy child, prevent GBVF at an early stage and help boys develop into responsible men. The discussion will also encourage parents to recognise the importance of being present in their children’s lives.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: 28 February 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: GCIS Auditorium

PANELLISTS:

• Ms Steve Letsike - Deputy Minister of Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

• Ms Phinah Kodisang – CEO of Soul City

• Mr Nkosinathi Moshoana- COO at Primestars

• Mr Matsetsebale Tleane – Managing Director of Agape Youth Movement

• Kgotso Ramabetha: Top Student

RSVP: Ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

