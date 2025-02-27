Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,210 in the last 365 days.

Government Communications hosts panel discussion on importance of paying attention to the boy child, 27 Feb

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will host a panel discussion on the importance of paying attention to the Boy Child.

The panel discussion will bring together experts, thought leaders, and government officials to explore critical issues related to how society can work together to promote positive masculinity amongst boy children.

The discussions seek to mobilize society to pay attention to the boy child, prevent GBVF at an early stage and help boys develop into responsible men. The discussion will also encourage parents to recognise the importance of being present in their children’s lives.

Media are invited as follows:  
Date:    28 February 2025
Time:   10h00
Venue: GCIS Auditorium

PANELLISTS:
•    Ms Steve Letsike - Deputy Minister of Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities 
•    Ms Phinah Kodisang – CEO of Soul City 
•    Mr Nkosinathi Moshoana- COO at Primestars 
•    Mr Matsetsebale Tleane – Managing Director of Agape Youth Movement 
•    Kgotso Ramabetha: Top Student

RSVP: Ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries: 
William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government Communications hosts panel discussion on importance of paying attention to the boy child, 27 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more