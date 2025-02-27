Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong delivers closing address at Northern Cape National Community Radio Forum Provincial Conference, 28 Feb

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will deliver a closing address at the Northern Cape National Community Radio Forum (NCRF) Provincial Conference on Friday, 28 February 2025.

The NCRF Northern Cape 2025 Conference, which commenced on 24 February 2025 aims to foster critical discussions on strengthening the community radio sector and enhancing collaboration with key stakeholders to empower member stations.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event and the speech of the Deputy Minister as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 February 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Leisure Inn Guesthouse, Kuruman, Northern Cape

For more information and confirmation of attendance, contact:

Mosimanegape Moleme

Cell: 081 048 8971

#GovZAUpdates