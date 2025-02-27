President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in Goldman Sachs 2025 South Africa Conference Dialogue, 27 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 27 February 2025, participate in the Goldman Sachs 2025 South Africa Conference at the Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel in Johannesburg.

The President will participate in a dialogue session moderated by Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs, Mr Richard Gnodde. The interactive session will focus on various issues on economic growth and structural reforms, and highlight government’s plans to further unlock the country’s growth potential.

It will also focus on South Africa’s G20 Presidency as an opportunity for the country to advance efforts towards greater global economic growth and sustainable development.

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.

The conference will bring together chief executive officers, chief information officers, chief financial officers and chairpersons of leading companies and financial institutions across all industry sectors from South Africa and other parts of the continent.

The dialogue will commence at 08h30 and will be live streamed on PresidencyZA social media platforms.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za