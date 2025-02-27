Minister Nobuhle Nkabane on SATVETSA Leadership meeting

Following the statement released by The South African Technical Vocational Education and Training Student Association (SATVETSA), which advocated for urgent reforms in the TVET sector, the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, met with SATVETSA leadership on the 24th of February 2025 at Mpumalanga University to address critical issues affecting students in the TVET sector. The meeting focused on the following matters, and resolutions were agreed upon as follows:

Resolutions agreed upon:

• Adjustments in TVET Student Living Allowances:

• Payment of 2024 Outstanding Student Allowances:

• Payment of 2025 Student Allowances:

• Payment for Student Accommodation:

Resolution: At the meeting, it was agreed that parity between TVET and university living allowances should be established.

Resolution: All outstanding 2024 student allowances will be processed by 25 February 2025.

Resolution: Allowances for the 2025 academic year will be processed next week, subject to receiving registration data from colleges.

Resolution: All outstanding student accommodation fees will be processed by 25 February 2025.

NSFAS Appeals Process:

Resolution: The Appeals Committee will convene before Friday, 28 February 2025, to finalise all outstanding appeals.

Pending Examination Results:

Resolution: The mop-up process for all pending results will be completed by Wednesday, 26 February 2025. This process will be followed by Umalusi's approval of the results by Friday, 28 February 2025. Furthermore, the Minister will hold an urgent meeting on 25 February 2025 with the National Examinations and Assessments Chief Directorate to address all examinations and assessments-related matters.

Representation on the NSFAS Board:

Resolution: SATVETSA will nominate a candidate to represent the TVET sector on the NSFAS Board.

Commitment to accountability and implementation:

The resolutions outlined above represent a significant step towards addressing the systemic issues within the TVET sector. The Ministry, in collaboration with SATVETSA and other stakeholders, is committed to implementing these resolutions without delay.

The Ministry acknowledges students' frustrations and remains dedicated to fostering a functional, fair, and transparent TVET system. Regular progress updates will be provided to ensure that commitments made in this agreement translate into real, tangible improvements in the lives of TVET students.

